23-year-old drowns off popular New Jersey beach amid hazardous ocean conditions

SEASIDE PARK, N.J. – A 23-year-old man drowned Friday evening off a popular Jersey Shore beach as hazardous ocean conditions contributed to a second drowning-related death in New Jersey on the same day.

According to the Seaside Park Police Department, the Burlington County man drowned in the Atlantic Ocean off of Lafayette Street beach in Seaside Park.

As warmer weather draws more people to beaches across the Northeast, the early-season drowning underscores the risks posed by hazardous ocean conditions and the importance of swimming near lifeguards.

Officials said the death was attributed to hazardous ocean conditions, though they could not confirm that a rip current was involved.

WHAT IS A RIP CURRENT AND HOW TO SURVIVE ONE

A search for the body began Friday evening, but initial efforts were unsuccessful. Police said multiple agencies are involved in the search.

That same day, a 28-year-old man died after being caught in a rip current off Long Beach Island. In the wake of the two Ocean County deaths, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office warned on Facebook, "We remind the public to not swim at unguarded beaches. Going into the water is putting yourself and first responders in harms way."

A combination of gusty winds and lingering swells along the East Coast will keep beach conditions rough this weekend, with a heightened risk of dangerous rip currents along the Long Island and Jersey Shore.

If you're heading to the beach, stay aware of the hazards, swim only near lifeguards and never enter the water alone.

This is a developing story.