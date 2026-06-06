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Man dies after being caught in a rip current on Long Beach Island in New Jersey

Local surfers and fire rescue personnel were able to find the missing man in the surf, unconscious and not breathing.

By Hayley Vawter
Source FOX Weather
Tammy Malphurs, Volusia County Beach Deputy Chief, talks about rip current safety.  02:40

FILE: Rip current safety as people return to the beach

Tammy Malphurs, Volusia County Beach Deputy Chief, talks about rip current safety. 

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J.– A 28-year-old man died on Friday after being caught in a rip current along with three other people in New Jersey

Ship Bottom Police Department said they, along with fire, EMS and Surf City Fire, responded to a call for four people caught in a rip current  

WHAT IS A RIP CURRENT AND HOW TO SURVIVE ONE

LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ- SEPTEMBER 21: An aerial view looking south down the main road that runs the length of Long Beach Island (locally known as LBI ) September 21 in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

LONG BEACH ISLAND, NJ- SEPTEMBER 21: An aerial view looking south down the main road that runs the length of Long Beach Island (locally known as LBI ) September 21 in Long Beach Island, New Jersey.

(Amy Toensing / Getty Images)

Upon arrival, police said three of the people were able to get out of the water, but one man was still missing.

Local surfers and fire rescue personnel were able to find the missing man, unconscious and not breathing. 

WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN RIP CURRENTS, RIP TIDES AND UNDERTOWS?

They performed life-saving measures on scene and took him to a local hospital, where he later died. 

Sign warning swimmers of dangerous rip currents and wave conditions, Ho'okipa Beach, Maui, Paia, Hawaii, July 18, 2023.

Sign warning swimmers of dangerous rip currents and wave conditions, Ho'okipa Beach, Maui, Paia, Hawaii, July 18, 2023. 

(Smith Collection/Gado / Getty Images)

He was identified as 28-year-old David Maldonado-Ocelotl from Forked River, New Jersey. 

"The Ship Bottom Police Department extends its condolences to David’s family and loved ones," the police department said. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

An elevated rip current threat is in place for Long Island, New York, on Saturday as storms move into the Northeast


 

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