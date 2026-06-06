Man dies after being caught in a rip current on Long Beach Island in New Jersey

SHIP BOTTOM, N.J.– A 28-year-old man died on Friday after being caught in a rip current along with three other people in New Jersey.

Ship Bottom Police Department said they, along with fire, EMS and Surf City Fire, responded to a call for four people caught in a rip current

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Upon arrival, police said three of the people were able to get out of the water, but one man was still missing.

Local surfers and fire rescue personnel were able to find the missing man, unconscious and not breathing.

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They performed life-saving measures on scene and took him to a local hospital, where he later died.

He was identified as 28-year-old David Maldonado-Ocelotl from Forked River, New Jersey.

"The Ship Bottom Police Department extends its condolences to David’s family and loved ones," the police department said.

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An elevated rip current threat is in place for Long Island, New York, on Saturday as storms move into the Northeast.



