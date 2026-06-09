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Navy employee in critical condition following shark attack near base on Florida panhandle

The team transported the victim to a local hospital and the condition of the individual has not been officially released.

By Olivia Stephens
Source FOX Weather
A spearfisherman is recovering in Miami after authorities said he was bitten by a shark while fishing around a reef in the Florida Keys. 04:35

FILE: Florida fisherman survives shark attack in the Florida Keys

A spearfisherman is recovering in Miami after authorities said he was bitten by a shark while fishing around a reef in the Florida Keys.

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- A male civilian employee with the Naval Surface Warfare Center was attacked by a shark at the Naval Support Activity Panama City (NSAPC) Morale, Welfare and Recreation Marina (MWR) Monday.

According to the NSAPC, the attack occurred around 11:45 a.m., with NSA Panama City Fire and Emergency Services responding to the emergency.

The individual was swimming during his lunch break when the incident transpired. 

Aerial view of the beach in Panama City Beach, Florida on Nov. 5, 2022.

Aerial view of the beach in Panama City Beach, Florida on Nov. 5, 2022. 

(Patrick McDermott / Getty Images)

The team transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition, and and no further updates on his status have been officially released.

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The NSAPC will release more information when details become available. 

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