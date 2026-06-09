Navy employee in critical condition following shark attack near base on Florida panhandle

PANAMA CITY, Fla.- A male civilian employee with the Naval Surface Warfare Center was attacked by a shark at the Naval Support Activity Panama City (NSAPC) Morale, Welfare and Recreation Marina (MWR) Monday.

According to the NSAPC, the attack occurred around 11:45 a.m., with NSA Panama City Fire and Emergency Services responding to the emergency.

The individual was swimming during his lunch break when the incident transpired.

The team transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition, and and no further updates on his status have been officially released.

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The NSAPC will release more information when details become available.