Navy employee in critical condition following shark attack near base on Florida panhandle
The team transported the victim to a local hospital and the condition of the individual has not been officially released.
PANAMA CITY, Fla.- A male civilian employee with the Naval Surface Warfare Center was attacked by a shark at the Naval Support Activity Panama City (NSAPC) Morale, Welfare and Recreation Marina (MWR) Monday.
According to the NSAPC, the attack occurred around 11:45 a.m., with NSA Panama City Fire and Emergency Services responding to the emergency.
The individual was swimming during his lunch break when the incident transpired.
The team transported the victim to a local hospital in critical condition, and and no further updates on his status have been officially released.
The NSAPC will release more information when details become available.