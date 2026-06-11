Kayaker found dead in lake in Yellowstone National Park

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyoming - The body of a 41-year-old man from Denver was discovered floating in a lake in Yellowstone National Park on Monday.

Yellowstone National Park said on Thursday people in a boat on Yellowstone Lake discovered the man's body floating in the water near Rock Point on the northwest shore of the lake near Bridge Bay.

National Park Service rangers responded and recovered the body, along with a capsized kayak and personal belongings.

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The man was identified as Brandon Rhea, 41.

Yellowstone Lake is the largest high elevation lake in North America, and it freezes over every winter, taking several months to thaw out— typically in May or early June.

The national park said even when the lake thaws out, temperatures are cold, remaining at an average temperature of 41 degrees year round.

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Survival time is estimated to be only 20 to 30 minutes in water of this temperature, Yellowstone National Park said, and swimming isn't recommended.

The national park also warned that winds can cause large waves to form along the lakes, which can be dangerous to boaters and kayakers.

Those wishing to kayak in Yellowstone must receive a permit in order to kayak within the national park.

Boating is allowed from Memorial Day through Halloween.

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Yellowstone National Park warns of the cold water temperatures within lakes in the park, and said sudden immersion in cold waters can cause rapid, uncontrolled breathing, cardiac arrest and other physical body conditions, which can result in drowning.

The park warns people to wear a personal floatation device like a life jacket, to help survive in sudden immersion instances.

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The national park didn't release any additional information about how long the kayaker had been missing or the circumstances surrounding his death.