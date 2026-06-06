National park ranger dies while patrolling America's tallest peak

MOUNT MCKINLEY, Alaska — A National Park Service employee has died while patrolling Mount McKinley in Alaska on Thursday afternoon.

Officials said an employee on climbing patrol died around 2 p.m. after falling into a crevasse near 14,000 Foot Camp atop the mountain.

The ranger, identified as Robin Pendery of Enumclaw, Washington, was a seasonal mountaineering ranger. She first joined the Denali mountaineering staff in 2024, where she supported climber safety, emergency response and mountaineering operations on North America's highest peak.

The National Park Service said they immediately responded to the incident but despite rescue efforts, the employee did not survive.

WATCH: TOURISTS DISCOVER MASSIVE PACIFIC OCTOPUS TWISTING INSIDE WASHINGTON STATE PARK

"We are heartbroken by the loss of a member of our Denali family," Superintendent Brooke Merrell said in a statement. "Our mountaineering rangers dedicate themselves to serving visitors and helping others in one of the most challenging environments in the world. Today, we mourn the loss of a valued colleague, friend and teammate. Our thoughts are with Robin’s family and loved ones."

The incident is under investigation. No additional information was immediately available.

Pendery’s death at Mount McKinley comes just one week after a separate disaster claimed the lives of three Latvian climbers.

HERE ARE THE TOP 10 DEADLIEST NATIONAL PARKS, ACCORDING TO RESEARCH

During that incident, four members of a seven-person expedition plummeted near Denali Pass. It's known as one of the most hazardous stretches of the mountain, according to FOX News Digital.

Three climbers — Inese Puceka, Vija Olte and Renars Kunigs-Salaks — died in the fall, while a fourth survived with critical injuries.

The National Park Service said they are focused on supporting the employee's family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

BUSY ALASKA RANGERS RESCUE HYPOTHERMIC, FROSTBITTEN CLIMBERS AT START OF DENALI MOUNTAINEERING SEASON

Mount McKinley is part of Denali National Park and Preserve. It is the highest mountain peak in North America, with a summit elevation of 20,310 feet above sea level.

The national park draws roughly 600,000 visitors each year, primarily during late May to early September, according to the park service.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Only about 1,000 to 1,200 climbers try to summit the mountain each year, and fewer than half of those who made the attempt last year successfully reached the top.

It is also the tallest mountain in the world from base to peak on land, measuring 18,000 feet.