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More than 400 alligators removed from Walt Disney World since toddler's tragic death in 2016

After a child was killed by an alligator at the Disney Resort and Spa in Orlando, Florida, in 2016, officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission have removed over 400 gators from the property.

By Raymond Sanchez
Source FOX Weather
Two Lake County Sheriff's deputies were put to work catching and wrangling an alligator who was called in for "trespassing" in a residential area on April 14. Body camera video shows the officers capturing the gator with a rope, sitting on it to tape its mouth shut and dragging it out of the private property.  02:10

FILE: Florida sheriff's deputies wrangle alligator on the loose

Two Lake County Sheriff's deputies were put to work catching and wrangling an alligator who was called in for "trespassing" in a residential area on April 14. Body camera video shows the officers capturing the gator with a rope, sitting on it to tape its mouth shut and dragging it out of the private property. 

ORLANDO, Fla. – As summer is almost here, millions of Americans look for a magical vacation at Walt Disney World, as officials step up safety, continuing to remove hundreds of alligators from the area.

After a child was killed by an alligator at the Disney Resort and Spa in Orlando, Florida 10 years ago, officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) have removed over 400 gators from the property.

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According to WDW News Today, the worldwide leader in Disney Park news, 414 alligators have been removed in the 10 years since the attack.

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 23: Alligator by Turner River, Everglades, Florida, United States of America.

UNITED STATES - FEBRUARY 23:  Alligator by Turner River, Everglades, Florida, United States of America.  

(Tim Graham / Getty Images)

Alligators longer than 4 feet and believed to pose a threat to people, pet or property qualify for removal by FWC trappers to resolve the situation.

Typically, smaller alligators are not large enough to be dangerous to people or pets, unless handled, which is never advised, as bites can result in serious injury or infection, on top of being illegal, according to the FWC.

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UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 14: Alligator at Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park, the Everglades, Florida, United States of America.

UNITED STATES - DECEMBER 14:  Alligator at Fakahatchee Strand Preserve State Park, the Everglades, Florida, United States of America.  

(Tim Graham / Getty Images)

Trappers do not relocate alligators because they often try to return to the location where they were captured.

In addition to removing a plethora of gators, officials at Disney have also constructed barriers and other precautions to keep alligators from getting too close to guests.

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Los Angeles, CA - May 06: It's15th anniversary of the capture of Reggie the Alligator, the American alligator illegally released into an LA park in 2005 and captured in 2007 lives in LA Zoo on Friday, May 6, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA.

Los Angeles, CA - May 06: It's15th anniversary of the capture of Reggie the Alligator, the American alligator illegally released into an LA park in 2005 and captured in 2007 lives in LA Zoo on Friday, May 6, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. 

(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times / Getty Images)

Some safety features include fencing, boulder walls and warning signs on the property near the water.

The remote areas to which they would be relocated already host healthy alligator populations and established social structures.

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Introducing new alligators would disrupt the order and lead to fighting between the resident gators and the newcomers.

The Everglades, Tamiami Trail, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Alligator in Water.

The Everglades, Tamiami Trail, Fakahatchee Strand State Preserve, Alligator in Water. 

(Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

Thankfully, Florida has a healthy, stable population of these creatures, totaling about 1.3 million across all 67 counties.

The removal of these nuisance alligators does not have a significant impact on the species whatsoever.

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Thankfully, officials with the FWC continue to work closely with Disney to ensure the safest conditions and prevent an avoidable tragedy.

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