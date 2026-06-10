See it: Fisherman wrangles fishing hook out of great white shark's mouth off Nantucket

NANTUCKET, Mass.– Beachgoers relaxing on the beach of Nantucket witnessed a fisherman jump into action to remove a hook from a great white shark's mouth after accidentally catching him while fishing.

On Sunday, video was taken of the moment the fisherman walked out into the shallow surf and grabbed the white shark by its tail, dragging it out of the water partially.

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He quickly jumped onto the shark's back, straddling it, as onlookers watched the encounter.

The recorder of the video, Bryner de Oliveira Damasceno, said people were "amazed" by the shark's size.

The fisherman told local media that he was "excited and stressed" during the incident, and he estimated that the shark was more than 8.5 feet long and weighed around 300 pounds.

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Someone behind the fisherman handed him a pair of pliers, as he reached around the shark's fins to remove a hook from its mouth.

"It's a little great white," someone in the background of the video said.

"Wow, that's sick," someone else said.

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The fisherman told local media that he unhooked and released the shark quickly after taking a lot of time to reel it in.

Oliveira Damasceno told Storyful that the fisherman took "about 40 minutes to remove the shark from the sea."

In one portion of the video, the fisherman is seen grabbing the shark's snout and opening his mouth wider so he could remove the hook.

Once out, the fisherman hopped off the shark and grabbed his tail again, dragging him back into the ocean.

According to NOAA Fisheries, the white shark is a prohibited species, meaning it can't be caught and retained.

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The fisherman told local media he wasn't trying to target the white shark.

Great white sharks are commonly seen off Cape Cod, along with other shark species like dusky sharks.

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White sharks exist all across the eastern seaboard, from Florida all the way up into Canada.