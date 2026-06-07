Breeder caught with more than 100K illegal exotic cockroaches valued at over $200K

BATHURST, New South Wales, Australia – Pet stores, breeders and reptile owners are being warned after more than 100,000 illegal exotic cockroaches have been confiscated from a commercial breeder this week, the Department of Climate Change, Energy, Environment and Water (DCCEEW) said.

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The seized insects—valued at about $200,000—are highly prized as food for reptiles and are illegal to breed, trade or import. Officials said the haul marks Australia’s "largest-ever seizure of illegal exotic invertebrates."

Among the insects confiscated were dubia cockroaches and Madagascar hissing cockroaches.

According to officials, these species have not yet been assessed for safety in Australia and may spread disease and threaten native wildlife and agriculture.

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"These species cannot be legally imported into Australia. This also means they cannot be legally kept, bred or sold no matter how they were obtained," the DCCEEW said.

Government biosecurity workers are humanely killing and throwing away the confiscated cockroaches.

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Officials warn that anyone found possessing, trading or breeding exotic cockroaches could face penalties under federal law and advise the legal alternatives of crickets and wood roaches.