Stubborn atmospheric blocking pattern brings days of thunderstorm risk for High Plains, Rockies

A week of strong thunderstorms along the High Plains will end on an even stormier note Friday, as a severe weather threat increases along a line stretching from Montana into western Texas.

It's the latest chapter in a stubborn weather pattern that looks to keep active weather around that area of the U.S. for several days.

Two atmospheric blocking patterns are setting up to conspire to keep the weather pattern rather stubborn. A current Omega block pattern will transition to a Rex block pattern this weekend over the Great Lakes. The latter block will result in "trapping" an overall area of disturbed weather over the Rockies, according to the FOX Forecast Center. This will bring daily chances for showers and storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours.

For Friday, an enhanced moisture surge will push west into the western High Plains as the day progresses, triggering possible supercell development late Friday evening into early Friday night.

An area along the Texas-New Mexico border faces the great risk of severe weather, reaching a Level 3 of 5 on NOAA's Storm Prediction Center's scale. Thunderstorms here have the potential for very large, damaging hail, with strong wind gusts over 60 mph likely. A risk of a few tornadoes can't be ruled out either.

But the overall threat for severe weather stretches north through Denver and eastern Colorado and into Wyoming and eastern Montana, including Cheyenne and Billings.

Here, large hail and damaging winds are the most threatening with any thunderstorms.

"Good idea to take a sheet and put it on top of any plants that you might have done some early planting," said FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin. "Also, bring in the car; park it in the garage or under the carport."

Some flooding will be possible in areas that receive more persistent downpours.

The storms will fade in intensity as the clock moves into Saturday morning.

Still, the same area is looking at yet another round of strong thunderstorms to fire again Saturday afternoon and evening. Only this time, the risk for severe thunderstorms is somewhat lower, rating a level 1 of 5 on the SPC severe weather risk scale.

The forecast for Sunday still has lingering thunderstorms with an area of low risk for severe thunderstorms drifting a little farther east into the Dakotas, western Nebraska and Kansas and the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Daily thunderstorms remain in the forecast for the Rockies as well. With the Omega block locked in, this pattern looks to stick around for the foreseeable future.

"This is happening in a part of our country where everybody loves to be outside," Merwin said. "(If) you love those outdoor hikes, get those hikes early, when you hear that first rumble (of thunder) you better be off the trail already."