Nicole's dangerous storm surge washes away roads, boardwalks along Florida coast

FOX Weather's live coverage of Tropical Storm Nicole continues Thursday as it moves inland across Florida. Follow the FOX Weather Wire for the latest information.

Florida's east coast beach communities were battered by Nicole's storm surge and angry waves long before the storm made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane near Vero Beach.

Nicole's massive footprint meant beaches in Florida started getting slammed by 15-foot waves Wednesday, creating hazardous conditions for coastal communities.

Even before Nicole made landfall early Thursday, huge waves combined with wind and the high tide quickly caused problems for seawalls and roads from South Florida and north to St. Augustine.

Half a dozen buildings in Daytona Beach Shores were evacuated due to structural concerns because of beach erosion.

A condo building in New Smyrna Beach facing the ocean was also deemed unsafe due to seawall erosion, and residents were told to evacuate, according to New Smyrna Beach police.

Volusia County sheriff's deputies went door-to-door Wednesday evening, warning residents that their buildings may collapse at any moment.

Areas along State Road A1A in several Florida counties were flooded when waves eroded seawalls. Nicole's ferocious waves washed entire chunks of A1A in Flagler County away by Thursday morning.

Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie told FOX Weather many properties along the coastline in Flagler and Volusia counties were at risk of collapse.

On Wednesday, a full day before Nicole's landfall, residents watched in Port Orange as rough surf and storm surge washed their yards into the Atlantic Ocean.

FOX Weather Meteorologist Katie Garner was near an oceanfront home in Wilber-By-The-Sea on Thursday that collapsed into the ocean.

A popular boardwalk in Vero Beach suffered severe structural damage, a pattern for beachfront infrastructure along the already battered coast of Florida.

Both the Flagler Beach Pier and the Daytona Beach Boardwalk were already vulnerable due to erosion from Hurricane Ian in September and continued to be pounded by Nicole's furious waves.

Nicole is forecast to move northwest across the Florida peninsula before taking aim at southern Georgia and the Carolinas later this weekend.