Nicole's dangerous storm surge washes away roads, boardwalks along Florida coast

A condo building in New Smyrna Beach facing the ocean was also deemed unsafe due to seawall erosion, and residents were told to evacuate, according to New Smyrna Beach police.
Volusia County sheriff's deputies went door-to-door Wednesday evening, warning residents that their buildings may collapse at any moment.
Areas along State Road A1A in several Florida counties were flooded when waves eroded seawalls. Nicole's ferocious waves washed entire chunks of A1A in Flagler County away by Thursday morning.
Waves washed away a stairway for a vacation home in Port Orange, Florida.
(Krista Goodrich / Salty Dog Vacations via Storyful)
Waves crash over the Daytona Beach boardwalk as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to move northwest across Florida on Nov. 10, 2022. (Image: Robert Ray/FOX Weather)
A video shared by Mark Sudduth from HurricaneTrack.com was taken in Fort Pierce, Florida, before Nicole made landfall.
(@hurricanetrack/ Twitter)
The ocean draws near in this view out of sliding glass doors.
(Krista Goodrich / Salty Dog Vacations via Storyful)
Several beachfront condominiums have been evacuated in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida, on Nov. 9, 2022, amid worries of a collapse.
(Brett Adair/LSM)
Kelly McFadden (L) and Kyle McFadden help tie up a sailboat next to the seawall after it broke away from its anchor due to the high winds and surf from the approaching Tropical Storm Nicole on November 09, 2022 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Tropical Storm Nicole could become a Category 1 hurricane before hitting Florida’s east coast by early Thursday.
(Joe Raedle)
The end of the Flagler Beach Pier in Florida collapses during Tropical Storm Nicole on Nov. 9, 2022. The pier was already damaged during Hurricane Ian in September. (Image: @Patricklane01/Twitter)
( )
Beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole at Chases on the Beach in New Smyrna Beach, Florida on Nov. 10, 2022. (Image: City of New Smyrna Beach)
( )
Florida Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie told FOX Weather many properties along the coastline in Flagler and Volusia counties were at risk of collapse.
On Wednesday, a full day before Nicole's landfall, residents watched in Port Orange as rough surf and storm surge washed their yards into the Atlantic Ocean.
FOX Weather Meteorologist Katie Garner was near an oceanfront home in Wilber-By-The-Sea on Thursday that collapsed into the ocean.
A popular boardwalk in Vero Beach suffered severe structural damage, a pattern for beachfront infrastructure along the already battered coast of Florida.
Storm surge from Hurricane Nicole damaged several properties in Port Orange in Florida on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Entire yards washed into the Atlantic. (Credit: Krista Goodrich/Salty Dog Vacations via Storyful)
Both the Flagler Beach Pier and the Daytona Beach Boardwalk were already vulnerable due to erosion from Hurricane Ian in September and continued to be pounded by Nicole's furious waves.