New York City on pace for least-snowy season since recordkeeping began in 1869

NEW YORK – New York City is on pace for its least-snowy season ever – well, at least since 1869 when recordkeeping began.

According to the National Weather Service, only 2.3 inches of snow has fallen in New York City this season as of Tuesday. The record for the least amount of snow stands at 2.8 inches from 1972-73.

With April on the way, time is running out to pick up the half-inch of snow needed to not set the record for the least-snowy season. An average April brings 0.4 inches of snow to New York City, so even if next month picks up an average amount of snowfall, it would still not be enough to move out of last place for seasonal snow.

"The last time it snowed in April was April 2, 2018, when the city picked up 5.5 inches of snow," FOX Weather senior digital meteorologist Brian Donegan said. "NOAA's April temperature outlook is not favorable for snow in New York City since it predicts above-average temperatures for the eastern half of the country."

New York City's average last measurable snowfall is March 14, so we're already two weeks past that date, Donegan added.

Another benchmark broken this winter season in New York City: Feb. 1, 2023, became the new date for the city's latest first measurable snow, defined as at least 0.1 inches. Weather observers at Central Park's Belvedere Castle officially measured 0.4 inches of snowfall early that morning, ending a 328-day snowless streak that dated back to March 2022.

This is part of the reason why New York City is challenging its least-snowy winter on record, Donegan said. New York City's heaviest snowstorm this season only brought 1.8 inches between Feb. 27 and 28.

The previous record for the latest first snow was set 50 years ago in the winter of 1972-73, when New York City didn't get any measurable snow until Jan. 29. That coincided with the Big Apple's current record for the least amount of snow in a winter season.

Other Northeast cities see a lack of snow along Interstate 95

New York is one of many cities in the Northeast up and down the Interstate 95 corridor to see a lack of snow this winter. Philadelphia, Baltimore and Washington are also on that list.

According to the NWS, Baltimore has only picked up 0.2 inches of snow. If this measurement stands, it would be that city's least-snowy winter on record as well. The current record is 0.7 inches of snow from 1949-50.

Philadelphia has seen only 0.3 inches this season, which would rank as its second-least-snowy winter, behind the winter of 1972-73 when there was no measurable snow in Philly.

Washington broke its snow drought of 325 days after receiving 0.4 inches on the morning of Feb. 1, but that snowless streak only ranked as the 10th longest. Its seasonal total still stands at 0.4 inches as of Tuesday, ranking as the third-least-snowy winter on record behind 1972-73 and 1997-98, each with 0.1 inches.