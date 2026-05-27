Another gloomy, rainy weekend on the way for New England to round out spring

It's been a spring filled with rain, storms, cool temperatures and overall gloomy weather for the Northeast and New England, and unfortunately, the last weekend in May looks to continue the trend.

There have been more rainy weekends than not this spring, with some cities in New England having seen double-digit precipitation totals since March 1.

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Unfortunately, the FOX Forecast Center said this rainy pattern isn't letting up quite yet, with another widespread 1 to 2 inches of rain possible in parts of New England for the final weekend before the start of meteorological summer begins on Monday.

Northeast weekends with precipitation

(FOX Weather)



An Omega block pattern is settling in this week, allowing for an area of low pressure to move into New England from southeastern Canada on Saturday.

The system will bring cooler air into the region, but it will be lacking rich moisture, which means rainfall is likely to remain light.

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Rain will start in Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine on Saturday morning before quickly moving out of the area, the FOX Forecast Center said.

This slow-moving area of low pressure will allow rain to linger across interior New England and into Massachusetts through Saturday afternoon.

Since the start of meteorological spring on March 1, Boston has recorded precipitation for 10 out of 13 weekends. This weekend could be number 11.

OMEGA BLOCK WEATHER PATTERN TO BRING LATE SEASON SNOW, HEAVY RAIN AND COOLER TEMPS TO THE WEST COAST

Portions of Maine could see rain through Sunday.

Northeast rain forecast

(FOX Weather)



Morning low temperatures early Sunday could fall into the mid to lower 40s, with even temperatures in the mid-30s possible across the higher terrain of New Hampshire and Maine.

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The FOX Forecast Center said due to the cooler air, Mount Washington and the highest peaks of the far northern White Mountains could see some snow.

Forecast lows on Sunday

(FOX Weather)



Looking farther ahead, this gloomy weekend pattern may finally begin to break down, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The Climate Prediction Center's eight to 14-day temperature and precipitation outlooks highlight above-average temperatures and below-average precipitation heading into the first week of June.