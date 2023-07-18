Midwest to Nashville faces dangerous double whammy of severe weather, significant flash flooding threats

ST. LOUIS - People living from the Midwest to the Tennessee Valley are bracing for some wild weather Tuesday afternoon with millions at risk of seeing both severe weather and flash flooding.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, a stationary front over the middle Mississippi Valley will be the focus of strong to severe thunderstorms on Tuesday.

The severe weather threat on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Severe weather is possible from the Plains to the Southeast on Tuesday. However, millions of people from Missouri to Tennessee have been placed under a level 2 or 3 out of 5 on the Storm Prediction Center's (SPC) thunderstorm risk scale.

Cities with the higher risk include Kansas City and St. Louis in Missouri, while Paducah, Kentucky, and Nashville are in the Level 3 risk zone.

Active Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Watches on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

Severe Thunderstorm Watches have already been issued forr more than 2 million people across parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri and Tennessee until 4 p.m. CDT.

This includes cities such as Paragold in Arkansas, Farmington and Poplar Bluff in Missouri, Carbondale in Illinois, Paducah and Murray in Kentucky and Dyersburg and Jackson in Tennessee.

Hail, damaging wind gusts over 60 mph and tornadoes are all possible with any of the severe thunderstorms that develop on Tuesday.

However, there is the threat of large hail (2 inches or larger) across portions of central and southeastern Missouri.

Cities in Missouri with a higher risk of seeing large hail include Columbia, Sullivan, Lebanon, Carrol, Perryville, Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff.

Tuesday’s flash flood threat

The flash flood threat on Tuesday, July 18, 2023.

In addition to the severe weather threat, the FOX Forecast Center center says developing thunderstorms will contain copious amounts of moisture and could train over parts of the region, which could lead to a rapid accumulation of several inches of rain, and dangerous and potentially deadly flash flooding.

According to NOAA’s Weather Prediction Center (WPC), flash flooding is very likely from southeastern Missouri through southern Illinois, and western portions of Tennessee and Kentucky.

Deadly flash flooding reported across the mid-Atlantic, Northeast in recent weeks

At least five people were killed in flash flooding in eastern Pennsylvania on Saturday and nearly a week after deadly flooding soaked areas from the mid-Atlantic to New England .