Weather News
La Nina is fading, bringing spring temperature split with varying rain patterns: NOAA

NOAA's Climate Prediction Center released an updated outlook Thursday, indicating that below-average sea-surface temperatures, which characterized La Niña, significantly weakened in the central and east-central Pacific in February.

By Chris Oberholtz Source FOX Weather
The meaning of El Nino and La Nina

After a period of persistent La Niña conditions, the equatorial Pacific Ocean is showing strong signs of a shift toward the neutral state of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), according to the latest report from the NOAA.

The agency's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) released an updated outlook Thursday, indicating that below-average sea-surface temperatures, which characterized La Niña, significantly weakened in the central and east-central Pacific in February. 

While some lingering effects of La Niña are still present in the atmosphere, the overall trend points firmly toward a neutral state developing in the next month and persisting through the Northern Hemisphere summer (62% chance between June-August). In the meantime, however, a La Niña Advisory remains in effect as we approach the first day of spring.

How will this affect temperature and precipitation patterns?

The CPC's temperature outlook for meteorological spring, which spans March, April and May, forecasts spring heat to the south and chilly conditions to the north.

A look at the temperature and precipitation outlooks for meteorological spring this year.

(FOX Weather)

The highest probabilities for warmer-than-average temperatures will be in the Southwest and Gulf Coast regions, while the northern U.S. and parts of Alaska will likely see below-average temperatures. 

You could also anticipate a rainy Northwest and Great Lakes region, contrasted by a drier Southwest and much of the Rockies, the CPC noted.

Here's a look at the precipitation outlook in the Lower 48 from March to May.

(FOX Weather)

Above-average precipitation is favored in parts of the Mississippi Valley and interior Northeast, while below-average rainfall is expected along the Gulf Coast and southern Alaskan coast.

