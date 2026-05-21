Indy 500 forecast: Wet weather could impact 110th annual event

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The 110th Indy 500 race is almost upon us as the "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" returns on Sunday with a risk of weather impacting the event.

On Sunday afternoon, drivers participating in the Indianapolis 500 will hope to put the pedal to the metal on time, as wet weather could impact the race.

WET WEATHER EXPECTED TO DAMPEN PLANS FOR MILLIONS ON THE EAST COAST THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND

The FOX Forecast Center has issued a medium risk of weather impacting (ROWI) the overall event, starting at 2 pm, as precipitation chances increase.

This graphic shows the overall risk of weather impacting the Indy 500 on Sunday.

(FOX Weather)



Reports from the National Weather Service indicate a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m.

Rain is the primary concern, as slick conditions could directly affect tire grip and overall car handling.

WHAT IS FOX WEATHER'S 'ROWI'?

According to the FOX Forecast Center, by the time the race begins, there is a low risk of weather Impacting (ROWI) the event, with temperatures in the low 70s and minor wind gusts.

Despite the pleasant news at the start, rain could affect the event later.

RECORD 45 MILLION AMERICANS EXPECTED TO TRAVEL THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AS STORMS TARGET PLAINS, NORTHEAST

The greatest odds for wet weather will come nearly four hours into the race, with forecasters predicting a 37% chance of rain.

Stay with FOX Weather for the latest weather impacts on Indy 500.