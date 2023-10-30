Hurricane Otis death toll rises again nearly a week after nightmare storm slammed into Mexico

ACAPULCO, Mexico - Recovery operations are continuing along Mexico’s Pacific coast nearly one week after Hurricane Otis caused catastrophic damage when it made landfall south of the popular tourist destination Acapulco, killing and injuring dozens of people.

The death toll is rising day by day, with the Mexican government saying on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 39.

next Image 1 of 22

prev next Image 2 of 22

prev next Image 3 of 22

prev next Image 4 of 22

prev next Image 5 of 22

prev next Image 6 of 22

prev next Image 7 of 22

prev next Image 8 of 22

prev next Image 9 of 22

prev next Image 10 of 22

prev next Image 11 of 22

prev next Image 12 of 22

prev next Image 13 of 22

prev next Image 14 of 22

prev next Image 15 of 22

prev next Image 16 of 22

prev next Image 17 of 22

prev next Image 18 of 22

prev next Image 19 of 22

prev next Image 20 of 22

prev next Image 21 of 22

prev Image 22 of 22

In a news release on Sunday, government officials announced the death toll had increased again, this time to 48 – with 43 reported to be dead in Acapulco and five in Coyuca de Benítez.

However, on Monday morning, Guerrero State Gov. Evelyn Salgado Pineda said in a post on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, that she informed Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that the death toll there stood at 45, with 47 people still missing.

SEE HURRICANE OTIS' WIDESPREAD DAMAGE TO ACAPULCO, MEXICO THROUGH SATELLITE IMAGES

Hurricane Otis leaves behind 'nightmare scenario'

The nightmare for more than 1 million Mexicans living in and around Acapulco began last Tuesday when Hurricane Otis rapidly intensified before its historic landfall during the early-morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Within 24 hours, the storm’s winds had increased by 115 mph, leaving very little time for people to prepare for the monster storm or for officials to stage resources ahead of landfall.

Hurricane Otis was a monster Category 5 hurricane at the time of landfall with winds of 165 mph.

Otis is now the strongest hurricane to make landfall along Mexico’s Pacific coast and the first Category 5 hurricane from the Eastern Pacific to make landfall.

BRYAN NORCROSS: HURRICANES OTIS AND TAMMY BOTH SURPRISINGLY AND SUDDENLY INTENSIFY

The disastrous winds from Hurricane Otis caused widespread destruction, with government officials saying 80% of Acapulco’s hotels sustained some type of storm damage.

Hospitals in Acapulco were also affected, with officials saying 120 hospitals and clinics received some sort of damage from the historic storm.

More than 10,000 utility poles were destroyed, which knocked out power and communications across the region. Officials said 37 transmission lines, 26 electrical substations and a generating plant were also heavily damaged and knocked out of service.

WATCH: WOMEN SHIELD CHILDREN IN BATHROOM AS HURRICANE OTIS’ FEROCIOUS WINDS HOWL OUTSIDE ACAPULCO RESORT

Crews have been working hard to make repairs, however. Officials said Sunday that the damaged plant was restored to 100%, as well as several substations and transmission lines.

The Mexican Red Cross is now in the process of delivering 75 tons of humanitarian aid to those who have been affected by the disaster, and more than 1,600 people remain in shelters in both Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez.