Hurricane Otis death toll rises again nearly a week after nightmare storm slammed into Mexico
Hurricane Otis became the strongest landfalling cyclone along Mexico’s Pacific coastline. The hurricane had sustained winds around 165 mph, making it Category 5 cyclone when it impacted areas around Acapulco.
ACAPULCO, Mexico - Recovery operations are continuing along Mexico’s Pacific coast nearly one week after Hurricane Otis caused catastrophic damage when it made landfall south of the popular tourist destination Acapulco, killing and injuring dozens of people.
The death toll is rising day by day, with the Mexican government saying on Saturday the death toll had risen to at least 39.
TOPSHOT - Aerial view of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 28, 2023. The death toll from an extraordinarily powerful hurricane that blasted the Mexican resort city of Acapulco rose Saturday to 39, the Mexican government said. (Photo by Rodrigo OROPEZA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images)
View of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 28, 2023. The death toll from an extraordinarily powerful hurricane that blasted the Mexican resort city of Acapulco rose Saturday to 39, the Mexican government said (Photo by Rodrigo OROPEZA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - View of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 28, 2023. The death toll from an extraordinarily powerful hurricane that blasted the Mexican resort city of Acapulco rose Saturday to 39, the Mexican government said. (Photo by Rodrigo OROPEZA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images)
Paula Hernandez stands at a destroyed house after the passage of Hurricante Otis in Puerto Marques, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 27, 2023. The death toll from an extraordinarily powerful hurricane that blasted the Mexican resort city of Acapulco rose Saturday to 39, the Mexican government said. (Photo by Rodrigo OROPEZA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images)
View of damages caused by the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 28, 2023. The death toll from an extraordinarily powerful hurricane that blasted the Mexican resort city of Acapulco rose Saturday to 39, the Mexican government said (Photo by Rodrigo OROPEZA / AFP) (Photo by RODRIGO OROPEZA/AFP via Getty Images)
Residents walk past debris in the aftermath of hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 27, 2023. Airlines began to evacuate tourists from Mexico's beachside city of Acapulco on Friday after a scale-topping Category 5 hurricane left a trail of destruction and at least 27 people dead, authorities said on October 27, 2023.
View of a building partially destroyed after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 26, 2023.
Air travelers sleep on luggage carousel in Acapulco.
Buildings torn to shreds after Otis.
A woman walks among the debris left after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 26, 2023.
View of damages following the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 26, 2023. Hurricane Otis killed at least 27 people as it lashed Mexico's beach resort city of Acapulco as a scale-topping category 5 storm, officials said Thursday, in what residents called a "total disaster."
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador looks out of the window as the vehicle transporting his is stuck in mud during a visit to the Kilometro 42 community, near Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, after the passage of Hurricane Otis, on October 25, 2023. Mexican authorities rushed to send emergency aid, restore communications and assess damage in the Pacific beach resort of Acapulco on Wednesday after a powerful hurricane left a trail of destruction and tourists stranded.
A looter carries a shopping cart full of goods stolen from a supermarket after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero state, Mexico on October 25, 2023.
View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
View of the damage caused after the passage of Hurricane Otis in Acapulco, Guerrero State, Mexico, on October 25, 2023.
In a news release on Sunday, government officials announced the death toll had increased again, this time to 48 – with 43 reported to be dead in Acapulco and five in Coyuca de Benítez.
However, on Monday morning, Guerrero State Gov. Evelyn Salgado Pineda said in a post on X, the company formerly known as Twitter, that she informed Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador that the death toll there stood at 45, with 47 people still missing.
The nightmare for more than 1 million Mexicans living in and around Acapulco began last Tuesday when Hurricane Otis rapidly intensified before its historic landfall during the early-morning hours of Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Within 24 hours, the storm’s winds had increased by 115 mph, leaving very little time for people to prepare for the monster storm or for officials to stage resources ahead of landfall.
Hurricane Otis made landfall near Acapulco, Mexico, as a Category 5 storm early on Wednesday, bringing maximum sustained winds of up to 165 mph. Listen to the winds as the powerful storm rock Mundo Imperial Hotel.
The disastrous winds from Hurricane Otis caused widespread destruction, with government officials saying 80% of Acapulco’s hotels sustained some type of storm damage.
Hospitals in Acapulco were also affected, with officials saying 120 hospitals and clinics received some sort of damage from the historic storm.
More than 10,000 utility poles were destroyed, which knocked out power and communications across the region. Officials said 37 transmission lines, 26 electrical substations and a generating plant were also heavily damaged and knocked out of service.
Hurricane Otis was the strongest storm system ever to impact Mexico's Pacific coastline. Dozens were killed during the Category 5 storm's strike on Acapulco.
Crews have been working hard to make repairs, however. Officials said Sunday that the damaged plant was restored to 100%, as well as several substations and transmission lines.
The Mexican Red Cross is now in the process of delivering 75 tons of humanitarian aid to those who have been affected by the disaster, and more than 1,600 people remain in shelters in both Acapulco and Coyuca de Benítez.