FOX Corporation partners with American Red Cross to help Idalia victims

FOX Corporation has partnered with the American Red Cross to collect donations for those impacted by Idalia, which devastated communities in Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas.

Donations toward the Hurricane Idalia relief efforts can be made online at the FOX Forward Red Cross website.

As Americans band together to support survivors of Idalia, Fox Corporation, the parent company of organizations such as FOX Weather, has also made a donation to the Red Cross Hurricane Idalia relief efforts.

In doing so, FOX Corporation continues to be an Annual Disaster Giving Program partner, helping the Red Cross to respond immediately to Hurricane Idalia and other disasters by providing safe shelter, hot meals, emotional support and resources to aid in recovery.

Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from these disasters.

The devastating impact of Idalia

Countless homes and businesses were destroyed by record-breaking storm surge and the powerful winds of Idalia. According to the Red Cross, more than 30 counties across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina were affected.

HURRICANE IDALIA'S RECORD STORM SURGE LEFT TRAIL OF DAMAGE, ROTTEN SMELL IN KEATON BEACH AFTER LANDFALL

In Florida, just south of where the Category 3 hurricane made landfall in the Big Bend area, homes were washed off of their foundations, businesses were lost and a car was swept away by storm surge.

The FOX Forecast Center said Idalia was the strongest hurricane to strike the Big Bend area – especially near Cedar Key – in 125 years, dating back to an unnamed 1896 storm.

IDALIA'S WRATH CONTINUES ACROSS CAROLINAS WITH LIFE-THREATENING FLOODING FOLLOWING HISTORIC FLORIDA LANDFALL

Once Idalia made its way onto land, it continued to bring heavy rainfall, powerful winds and storm surge across Florida, Georgia and the Carolinas. Idalia even produced a tornado in South Carolina and flooded parts of historic Charleston.

At least three people died from the storm. Two men in Florida in separate incidents crashed their trucks into trees during Idalia, while one person was killed in Georgia when a tree fell onto a vehicle.

Red Cross responders are driving across the impacted states and working with local community leaders to identify portions of their communities that are most vulnerable.

How Red Cross is helping with recovery efforts

Two days after landfall, the Red Cross said their responders were already mapping and performing damage assessments to homes across several states.

They noted that these assessments will help their teams identify pockets of impact and share this information with their key partners and local governments.

To help the Red Cross's efforts to assist the victims of Idalia, donations can be made online at the FOX Forward Red Cross website.