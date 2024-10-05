Rescue and recovery from Helene’s catastrophic devastation continues as death toll rises over 230 in Southeast
Debris and damage remain strewn across entire cities as multiple rivers fed by 15-30 inches of rain swelled to well beyond record flood heights, sending torrents of water feet deep raging through streets and neighborhoods.
Most of western North Carolina reported 1-3 feet of rainfall from a slow moving frontal boundary and Hurricane Helene. The region has been designated a natural disaster area but the recovery has been slow.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — It’s now the second weekend of recovery and resilience since Hurricane Helene tore through Florida and the Southeast, killing at least 232 people with hundreds more still unaccounted for from the deadliest mainland US hurricane since Katrina.
Debris and damage remain strewn across entire cities as multiple rivers fed by 15-30 inches of rain swelled to well beyond record flood heights, sending torrents of water feet deep raging through streets and neighborhoods. It left behind unfathomable scenes of destruction — a mix of buildings, cars, trees, power lines and whatever else Helene’s torrential rains could sweep away.
As some survivors in North Carolina return home for the first time since Helene's flood, they are confronted with a heartbreaking reality. The scenes of destruction are almost beyond comprehension. FOX Weather Meteorologist Jane Minar is live from Cove Creek with the latest update.
Now, with rivers receded, faded water lines along the tops of homes and buildings mark the staggering heights floodwaters reached, and mountains of mud and debris leave a residual reminder of how neighborhoods became temporary river beds.
Amid the heartache of immense loss, communities across the hard-hit area face a dual challenge of cleaning up the mess and rebuilding neighborhoods, roads and critical power and water infrastructure. Rescue crews, engineers, linemen, doctors, nurses and relief workers are pouring in from across the country.
As more areas are searched for the first time, the death toll is expected to rise. The lack of phone service and electricity in the region hampers efforts to locate missing individuals.
Asheville, North Carolina Police Deputy Chief Sean Aardema said Friday his agency is still investigating 75 active missing persons cases. Their agency found and rescued three survivors who had been trapped in rubble all week and got them to medical treatment — two who were trapped in debris inside the Swannanoa River and another person who had been trapped in their home.
As of Thursday, Buncombe County in western North Carolina reported 200 still unaccounted for.
Destroyed homes are seen in Chimney Rock, North Carolina, October 2, 2024, after the passage of Hurricane Helene.
Damage left behind after Hurricane Helene's wrath in Asheville, North Carolina.
A rescue team paddles down the Swannanoa River on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2024.
CHIMNEY ROCK, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 2: A damaged property stands in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 2, 2024 in Chimney Rock, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 140 people across the southeastern U.S. due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday.
SWANNANOA, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 02: Emily Ogburn, right, hugs her friend Cody Klein after he brought her a meal on October 2, 2024 in Swannanoa, North Carolina. Ogburn's home was spared and she spent the morning of the storm helping and comforting neighbors who had found shelter on a neighbors porch.
Crews work downtown Chimney Rock, North Carolina, October 2, 2024, after the passage of Hurricane Helene. The death toll from powerful storm Helene, which battered the southeastern United States, has climbed to at least 155, authorities said on October 1, as President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris prepared to survey the damage.
(Photo by ALLISON JOYCE/AFP via Getty Images)
Collapsed bridges on Interstate 26 in unicoi County, Tennessee.
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Aftermath from Hurricane Helene flooding in Asheville, North Carolina.
(Matty Media LLC)
Close up on wood and other debris in the Nolichucky River at the I-26 bridge collapse.
(Tennessee Department of Transportation)
BAT CAVE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 1: A house along the Broad River in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on October 1, 2024 in Bat Cave, North Carolina. The death toll has topped 140 people across the southeastern U.S. due to the storm, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday.
This photo captures some of the catastrophic destruction left behind in Swannanoa, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene devastated the region. More than 130 people across six states, including in North Carolina, have been confirmed dead as of Tuesday, Oct. 1 2024.
This photo captures some of the catastrophic destruction left behind in Swannanoa, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene devastated the region.
This photo captures some of the catastrophic destruction left behind in Swannanoa, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene devastated the region.
This photo captures some of the catastrophic destruction left behind in Swannanoa, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene devastated the region.
This photo captures some of the catastrophic destruction left behind in Swannanoa, North Carolina, after Hurricane Helene devastated the region.
Workers, community members, and business owners clean up debris in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene in Marshall, North Carolina on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024.
(Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
A destroyed home in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 30, 2024 near Black Mountain, North Carolina.
(Sean Rayford/Getty Images)
ASHEVILLE, USA - SEPTEMBER 30: A view of the damaged area at Asheville along with the western part of North-Carolina is devastated by the heavy rains and flooding after Hurricane Helene in Asheville, United States on September 30, 2024
ASHEVILLE, USA - SEPTEMBER 30: A view of the damaged area at Asheville along with the western part of North-Carolina is devastated by the heavy rains and flooding after Hurricane Helene in Asheville, United States on September 30, 2024
Chimney Rock, North Carolina was one of the many places ravaged by Hurricane Helene. After raging floodwaters gushed through the city, the village is left reeling with what is left.
(Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari /TMX)
FLETCHER, NORTH CAROLINA - SEPTEMBER 29: People wait in line for gasoline in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Fletcher, North Carolina. At least 90 people have been killed across the southeastern U.S. due to the hurricane, according to published reports, which made landfall as a category 4 storm on Thursday.
( )
People view damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene on September 29, 2024 in Old Fort, North Carolina. According to reports, more than 60 people have been killed across the South due to the storm, and millions have been left without power.
( )
More than 200 people were reported rescued from flood waters in North Carolina following Helene's torrential rains with more expected in the coming days.
(Billy Bowling / LSM)
North Cove, N.C. - SEPTEMBER 28: Hurricane Helene caused flooding on the North Fork Catawba River in McDowell County that washed out a bridge on Highway 22 in North Cove, N.C. on Sept. 28, 2024, disconnecting communities and isolating them from already limited resources.
( )
Damage left behind in Keaton Beach, Florida on Sept. 28, 2024 in the wake of Hurricane Helene.
(Robert Ray)
Many in the region are still required to boil water as water mains remain damaged and wells contaminated by dirty floodwaters. An initial study by CoreLogic estimates damage costs have already reached $30.5 billion to $47.5 billion.
Over half a million people across the Southeast still remain without power more than a week after Helene struck. Duke Energy says while 1.2 million power outages have been repaired so far in North Carolina, about 170,000 still remain in the western mountainous region.
The company says about 105,000 will be long-term outages due to destroyed infrastructure. A 200,000 pound mobile substation has been brought to Biltmore Village, as their main substation was covered by water and will need 3-4 months to repair.
58-year-old Kim Ashby is among the hundreds unaccounted for after she was swept away during Hurricane Helene's floods in North Carolina.
She was with her husband in Elk Park when the nearby river swelled to engulf the home. As they tried to get out, debris struck the home, pulling it into the river and taking the Ashbys with it. Rod tried to hold onto Kim, but he lost his grip, and she was swept away, family members said.
"She's just a happy, loving soul," Meidinger said. "She's known as Mama Kim to a lot of people, not just to her children. So she's an incredibly vibrant individual that just spreads joy."
Three members of a North Carolina family, including a 7-year-old boy, died in the disastrous flooding from Helene. Now, the survivors share their story of immense grief and comforting faith.
"My son called out to the one God Almighty. And I think at that moment he was rescued, and he became my hero, and I think all of them carried me through that moment," Drye said. "My grief today is unfathomable. I'm sorrowful. I feel broken."
One of the presumed dead is Rosy Reynoso, a 29-year-old devoted wife and mother of two.
"At one point, she called her husband and said, ‘This is bad. I don't think I'm going to make it. Can you tell our kids how much I love them and take care of them?" Annabel Andrade said as she held back her tears.
‘I knew there was nobody else coming’
For the survivors, many had harrowing tales of escaping the rushing waters.
John Zara and his family had to scramble to the roof of their home in Swannanoa as the river reached well beyond record levels.
"Within an hour or less the water went from street level to inside my house to up to my chest," Zara said. Neighbor John Arndt and another came with kayaks to pluck Zara, his wife and two young kids off the roof, but the rescues weren’t done.
"Folks started to hear some noise over there (next door homes) and realized they were trapped in their attic," Zara said. Two men who lived nearby made it over with an ax and cut the roofs open, rescuing two families and their dogs trapped inside their attics.
"There were sheds floating down (the street)," Arndt said. "We had to dodge tires, cars, washing machines, anything you could think of. It was just surreal. It was it was crazy."
The shocking moment a camper van was carried over a waterfall in Fries, Virginia, was caught on camera last week. The camper goes over the waterfall and is not seen again before the video ends.
But they all made it to safety.
"There’s not enough thanks and graciousness in the world I can bestow upon them," Zara said. "We owe our lives, my family’s lives and those other family’s lives to those two gentlemen that were able to get a kayak down to us…. I knew there was nobody else coming."
When a South Carolina father realized he might miss his daughter's wedding due to impassable roads from Helene, he made a remarkable decision to walk 17 miles to be there. David Jones joins FOX Weather to share his journey through miles of debris to witness his daughter walk down the aisle.
(Stellar Photography / FOX Weather)
In hard-hit Asheville, volunteers and staff at an animal shelter managed to save over 100 pets by scrambling to get them out of harm's way before flooding devastated the town.
"When I went there, and I saw everything underwater, it was just devastating," said Leah Craig Chumbley of Brother Wolf Animal Rescue. "And also, my gosh, thank God we got them out … If we hadn't done that, all of them would have perished in that building."
"These are my mountains, these are my valleys, there are my rivers flowing like a stream," Parton said. "These are my people, these mountain-colored rainbows. These are my people, and this is my home."
Federal, state and local aid continues to pour into the region as communities slowly work to get back on their feet.