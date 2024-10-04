Hospitals prepare for disruption of IV fluids and dialysis solutions shipments from North Carolina plant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Some hospital associations around the country are warning that the extended shutdown of a medical plant in western North Carolina could lead to operational changes if other facilities are unable to compensate for the shortfall of important medical supplies.

The Florida Hospital Association is one of the groups raising concerns about the growing issues related to intravenous and peritoneal dialysis solutions.

"Florida hospitals are facing a supply disruption of intravenous and peritoneal dialysis solutions due to the temporary closure of Baxter International, Inc.'s Marion, NC, facility as a result of damage from Hurricane Helene. FHA is closely monitoring the state's supply and is working with hospitals and state and federal partners to implement mitigation strategies to avoid disruptions in patient care," the FHA stated.

One of the largest production facilities in the country remains shut down following the impacts of Hurricane Helene, with many roadways and bridges around the site left impassable after the storm.

The Baxter International facility specializes in IV products and dialysis solutions, which account for about 60% of the country’s supplies, according to the American Hospital Association.

A representative for the healthcare company stated that it is working closely with the Food and Drug Administration and Health and Human Services to help mitigate supply chain impacts until manufacturing operations are fully restored.

"…We will spare no resource — human or financial — to restart operations and help ensure patients and providers have the products they need," Baxter said in a statement.

The FDA, which is responsible for protecting the nation’s public health, is aware of the supply challenges hospitals are facing, but, as of Friday, the hurricane was not linked to any critical shortages.

When questioned about claims of shortfalls, the agency referred back to a previous statement that reads in part, "As of October 1, 2024, FDA has not declared any new shortages related to products produced at the North Cove facility. While Baxter is taking new steps to manage inventory of their North Cove presentations to assure equitable access, FDA is also working with Baxter’s additional facilities to increase supply and reduce the risk of new shortages until Baxter can resume manufacturing the impacted products. FDA will also be working with alternative suppliers, as needed, to manage gaps/shortages in the supply of critical products."

Baxter has not publicly disclosed a timeline for when its North Carolina operations will resume full production levels but said hundreds are working around-the-clock to ensure its reopening happens as quickly as possible.

