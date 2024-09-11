New Orleans under tornado threat as Hurricane Francine approaches Gulf Coast

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, are not only facing dangerous storm surge from Hurricane Francine, but the added threat of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms on Wednesday evening and night.

Francine is forecast to make landfall on the southern Louisiana coast Wednesday evening, bringing a life-threatening storm surge, heavy rain and 90-mph wind gusts.

As Francine approaches, considerable strengthening winds, a northern shift of a warm maritime front and moisture-rich air could result in supercell thunderstorms capable of producing tornadoes. With this dangerous combination, NOAA's Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is highlighting a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe thunderstorms along the Gulf Coast through Wednesday night.

Severe weather outlook for Wednesday.

(FOX Weather)



FRANCINE TRACKER: FORECAST CONE, SPAGHETTI MODELS, LIVE CONDITIONS AND MORE

According to the SPC, the supercell and tornado risk is forecast to steadily increase Wednesday afternoon across southeastern Louisiana before moving the severe weather threat into southeastern Mississippi, southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle overnight and into Thursday.

A three-hour radar loop showing where showers and thunderstorms are ongoing. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are indicated in yellow. Tornado Warnings are indicated in red, while Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado are indicated in purple. Flash Flood Warnings are indicated in green, while Flash Flood Emergencies are indicated in pink.

(FOX Weather)



The National Weather Service in New Orleans issued a Tornado Watch through Wednesday night for more than a dozen parishes, including Orleans, along the southeastern coast of the Bayou State.

Cities in the highest risk area include New Orleans, Metairie and Kenner in Louisiana. Mobile, Alabama, and Gulfport, Mississippi, are also in the highlighted risk area.

The severe weather threat will shift north and eastward by Thursday afternoon Francine's remnants move into the southeastern U.S.