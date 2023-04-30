Miami included in Tornado Watch issued for 5 million in South Florida, Keys until Sunday afternoon

A Tornado Watch has been issued for South Florida and the Keys until 2 p.m. EDT Sunday as 5 million people face the risk of damaging severe thunderstorms and tornadoes to close out the weekend.

The Tornado Watch includes the cities of West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Key West.

A Tornado Watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes and severe thunderstorms to form within the watch area.

A Tornado Watch is in effect for the red-shaded areas.

This latest severe weather threat comes one day after more powerful storms, including at least one EF-1 tornado, swept across Florida on Saturday.

The National Weather Service office in Miami said the tornado had winds of at least 100 mph, but a final determination on how strong the twister was will be completed once the storm survey teams conclude their investigation. The NWS said the tornado touched down east of Interstate 95 just south of Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center and moved to the northeast, where it dissipated near the PGA Boulevard/U.S. 1 intersection.

Residents in Palm Beach Gardens captured video and images of flipped cars and downed trees after the Tornado Warning was issued for the area around 5:30 p.m. EDT Saturday.

Several apartment complexes appeared to have suffered damage during the severe weather, and at least one building appeared to have suffered substantial damage to its roof.

Tornado threat continues Sunday in Florida

The FOX Forecast Center said a few bands of strong to severe thunderstorms were expected to sweep across southern portions of the Florida Peninsula and the Florida Keys on Sunday.

Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible through at least the early-afternoon hours.

The storms will push off into the Atlantic later Sunday, ending the severe weather threat by mid-afternoon with a much calmer late afternoon and evening on tap.

The severe storm threat on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

With an Omega block pattern expected to dominate the country in the week ahead, the weather could turn quieter in the Sunshine State after a week that has been full of severe storms.