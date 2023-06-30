Search
Floods threaten Yosemite National Park over Fourth of July weekend

Multiple rounds of atmospheric river storms slammed parts of California over the winter, dropping record amounts of snow in areas such as Yosemite.

By Angeli Gabriel , Max Gorden Source FOX Weather
Heavy snowmelt runoff flooding Yosemite Valley

After a historic snowpack built up over the winter, the ensuing melt has been equally impressive at Yosemite National Park. Waterfalls have been raging, and there’s been some flooding on the Merced River. FOX Weather's Max Gorden reports.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – Another round of warm temperatures is expected to create more snowmelt in Yosemite National Park this Independence Day weekend, adding to already-gushing waterfalls and potentially flooding campgrounds.

The melted water comes from record snowpack that fell over the winter, when multiple rounds of atmospheric river storms slammed parts of California and dropped historic amounts of snow in areas such as Yosemite.

"We've had a year here in Yosemite," Yosemite National Park spokesperson Scott Gediman told FOX Weather’s Max Gorden. "Starting in December and January, we had the atmospheric rivers, rockfalls, rockslides, debris flow. So, it seems like it's been one thing after another."

Yosemite Falls

A raging Yosemite Falls as historic snowpack melts on April 25, 2023.

(Max Gorden / FOX Weather)

According to National Park Service officials, two rounds of warm weather over the spring and summer have helped turn the record snowpack into record snowmelt. This has caused waterways to surge, leading to old waterfalls gushing from the cliffs and new waterfalls forming in the valley.

Officials are now expecting a third wave of warm weather this weekend, and they are bracing themselves and park visitors for even more snowmelt to come. Particularly, they are concerned about flooding in campgrounds and low-lying areas.  

Additional snowmelt this weekend is also expected to surge into the Merced River. Located in the western region of Yosemite, Merced River is already running high after the two waves of warm weather.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA - MAY 25: A flooding Merced River and Half Dome are viewed on May 25, 2023, in Yosemite National Park, California. Following a record snowfall in the upper levels of Yosemite National Park and Sierra Crest, many of the meadows and campgrounds have been flooded as a high spring snow melt continues with summer approaching. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

A flooding Merced River and Half Dome are viewed on May 25, 2023, in Yosemite National Park, California. 

(George Rose / Getty Images)

Because of dangers such as these, park officials are warning visitors to keep a safe distance from the rivers. The NPS has already conducted two high-water rescues this year.

Park officials noted that heavy snowpack has been responsible for damages to buildings, with further assessments needed for other infrastructure in Yosemite Valley.

