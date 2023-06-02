Search
Watch a Yosemite waterfall roar as winter's historic snow melts

The National Park Service said the 620-foot Bridalveil Fall flows all year, but usually experiences peak flow in May.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Video shows Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite National Park gushing with record snowmelt over Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy: Luke Millar via Storyful)

Watch: Yosemite waterfall bursts with water as historic snow melts

Video shows Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite National Park gushing with record snowmelt over Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy: Luke Millar via Storyful)

Video shows Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite National Park gushing as record snow that fell during the winter melted over Memorial Day weekend.

Recorded on Sunday, the footage was shot from the ground, looking up at the white water pouring over the cliff and then disappearing behind a line of trees.

"I’ve never seen the waterfalls in Yosemite so full of water before," said Luke Miller, who filmed the waterfall.

Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite National Park in California on May 28, 2023.

Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite National Park in California on May 28, 2023.

(Luke Millar via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The gushing waters of Bridalveil Fall came from the melting of record snowpack left by atmospheric river storms that dropped a historic amount of snow on parts of California over the winter. With historic snowpack comes historic snowmelt filling waterways.

A side benefit to the surging waterways is the bursting waterfalls, such as Bridalveil Fall. The National Park Service said the 620-foot waterfall flows all year, but usually experiences peak flow in May. 

(left) Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite National Park in California on May 28, 2023. (right) Summer in Yosemite Valley YOSEMITE VALLEY, CA - AUGUST 13: The iconic Bridalveil Fall is viewed from the Valley floor on August 13, 2019, in Yosemite Valley, California. With the arrival of summer, the estimated 600,000 monthly visitors endure traffic congestion, road construction projects, and hot weather, in addition to the scenic beauty. (Photo by George Rose/Getty Images)

Side-by-side comparison of a bursting Bridalveil Fall during May 28, 2023 (left) and a trickling fall on August 13, 2019 (right). Peak flow for the waterfall occurs in May.

(Luke Millar via Storyful; George Rose via Getty Images / FOX Weather)

As temperatures rise this spring and into summer, the snowpack continues to melt in areas such as Yosemite National Park. The NPS warned visitors that many rivers and creeks are reaching their flood stages.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

The NPS cautioned visitors about the surging rivers in the national park. They are also urging visitors to stay out of rivers and creeks and away from rocks adjacent to the rivers, as they can be slippery and dangerous.

