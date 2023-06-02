Watch a Yosemite waterfall roar as winter's historic snow melts

Video shows Bridalveil Fall in Yosemite National Park gushing as record snow that fell during the winter melted over Memorial Day weekend.

Recorded on Sunday, the footage was shot from the ground, looking up at the white water pouring over the cliff and then disappearing behind a line of trees.

"I’ve never seen the waterfalls in Yosemite so full of water before," said Luke Miller, who filmed the waterfall.

The gushing waters of Bridalveil Fall came from the melting of record snowpack left by atmospheric river storms that dropped a historic amount of snow on parts of California over the winter. With historic snowpack comes historic snowmelt filling waterways.

A side benefit to the surging waterways is the bursting waterfalls, such as Bridalveil Fall. The National Park Service said the 620-foot waterfall flows all year, but usually experiences peak flow in May.

As temperatures rise this spring and into summer, the snowpack continues to melt in areas such as Yosemite National Park. The NPS warned visitors that many rivers and creeks are reaching their flood stages.

The NPS cautioned visitors about the surging rivers in the national park. They are also urging visitors to stay out of rivers and creeks and away from rocks adjacent to the rivers, as they can be slippery and dangerous.