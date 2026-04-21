Exceptional drought sparks wave of wildfires across Georgia

GEORGIA – A widespread, exceptional drought has set the stage for a surge of wildfires across Georgia, with more than 90 igniting this week alone as crews race to contain fast-moving blazes that have already forced evacuations and shuttered schools.

This week, across a three-day span from April 18 to April 20, the Georgia Forestry Commission said it responded to 98 wildfires that burned thousands of acres amid favorable fire weather conditions.

RAGING WILDFIRES FORCE EVACUATIONS ACROSS FLORIDA AMID HISTORIC DROUGHT, WITH SOME RELIEF AHEAD FOR SOUTHEAST

Low humidity and gusting winds have helped ignite areas in the drought-ridden Peach State, with 98.1% of Georgia’s land area under moderate to exceptional drought.

MOST OF COLORADO IS AT RISK OF DANGEROUS WILDFIRES AS WARM, DRY CONDITIONS PERSIST

According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, the Pineland Rd. Fire that began on private timberland on April 18 is still burning in Clinch and Echols counties, has now grown to an estimated 8,911 acres and remains 10% contained.

Emergency officials have urged residents near the growing wildfire to evacuate the area, with Georgia Emergency Management Agency Homeland Security issuing mandatory evacuations for vulnerable areas.

"My office and I are working closely with the Georgia Forestry Commission to respond to the increasing threat of wildfires in South Georgia. If you are in a directly affected area, please adhere to guidance from your local officials to keep you and your family safe," Gov. Brian Kemp said on Facebook.

In Brantley County, the Highway 82 Wildfire has burned 1,500 acres and is 0% contained as of 6 p.m. Tuesday – forcing mandatory evacuations and school closures.

POLICE DEPUTY DIES SHORTLY AFTER HELPING WITH WILDFIRE EVACUATIONS IN FLORIDA

In response to the threatening blaze, Brantley County Public Schools announced the closure of all county schools on Wednesday amid the "ongoing crisis."

"We know that many in our community have been directly affected, including some who have experienced the loss of their homes," Brantley County Public Schools wrote in a Facebook post.

Earlier in the day, the school district took precautionary measures and evacuated two elementary schools out of caution due to the nearby fire.

The National Weather Service office in Jacksonville warned of elevated fire danger across southeastern Georgia, urging residents to avoid open flames and sparks, keep vehicles off dry grass and properly discard cigarettes.

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With little to no rain expected over the next 10 days in Georgia, drought conditions are likely to persist—keeping the threat of dangerous fire weather firmly in place.