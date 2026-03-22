Police deputy dies shortly after helping with wildfire evacuations in Florida

CALHOUN COUNTY, Flo. — A Florida police deputy has died in the line of duty after assisting with evacuations due to a wildfire on Saturday.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office said Deputy Steven Bruner suffered a medical emergency shortly after his shift ended.

Authorities said Deputy Bruner worked tirelessly helping with evacuations in the Mossy Pond Community near Miller Road. The sheriff's office advised anyone who lives in the area to evacuate immediately.

"To know Bruner was to love him. He was the kind of person who would step up to help anyone without a second thought. Selfless, dedicated and truly one of a kind," the sheriff's office said on Facebook.

The Mossy Pond Area Wildfire has burned over 500 acres, and at least 12 structures have been impacted, according to emergency management officials.

The Florida Forest Service has multiple tractors on the ground throughout the fire area working to contain the fire. Aerial resources, including drones and fixed wing aircraft, are flying over the area to monitor conditions as well.

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Florida is currently experiencing the worst drought they've seen since 2001, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The state has been in a prolonged dry pattern since the 2025 hurricane season.

Some of the worst drought conditions are across North Florida and parts of the Panhandle. Florida's fire season historically runs from January until the start of the rainy season in June.

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Calhoun County Emergency Management said utility crews are actively working to replace damaged poles and restore power throughout the area.

The sheriff's office is out in the community conducting welfare checks throughout the impacted area. A countywide burn ban is in place and will remain in effect until further notice.

"Rest easy, Deputy Bruner. We have it from here," the sheriff's office said.