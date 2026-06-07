Elderly man dies during Saturday's severe storms after tree falls in New York City

QUEENS, N.Y. - A man has died after being struck by a falling tree as severe storms slammed New York City on Saturday night.

The NYPD said they responded to a call reporting an 85-year-old man was unconscious inside of Forest Park just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they confirmed the man had died at the scene.

The man's identity is being withheld pending family notification, and an investigation remains ongoing.

STUDY FINDS FLESH-EATING BACTERIA, HARMFUL ALGAL BLOOMS IN LONG ISLAND WATERS AS QUALITY WORSENS

Currently, roughly 5,000 homes were still without power in New York as of 3 p.m., according to Con Edison. At one point, over 10,000 customers were without power.

The FOX Forecast Center said lingering showers will continue Sunday before temperatures drop to average for the start of the workweek.

LaGuardia Airport reported a wind gust of 64 mph Saturday night, according to the FOX Forecast Center.

MAN DIES AFTER BEING CAUGHT IN A RIP CURRENT ON LONG BEACH ISLAND IN NEW JERSEY

Nearby in Scenery Hill, Pennsylvania, wind gusts up to 74 mph were reported.

A combination of gusty winds and lingering swells will keep beach conditions rough on Sunday, most notably along the Long Island and Jersey shores.

YOUNG BOY KILLED IN FREAK ACCIDENT WHILE WHITEWATER RAFTING ON FIELD TRIP TO THE POCONOS

Officials are reminding the public to stay away from downed wires, as they may be live and can be extremely dangerous.

"During heavy rain, move to higher ground, stay out of basement apartments and avoid unnecessary travel. If you hear thunder, go inside," New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said on social media.