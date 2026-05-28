Young boy killed in freak accident while whitewater rafting on field trip to the Poconos

HARRISBURG, Penn. – A 12-year-old boy was killed in a rafting accident while on a class trip to the Poconos on Wednesday evening.

According to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, a party of five boaters was traveling down the Lehigh River in East Penn Township in an inflatable raft that was part of a larger group excursion with a guide.

The raft capsized and ejected all five occupants into the river, officials said, including the 12-year-old, who did not immediately resurface.

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Search and rescue operations ensued, and the missing child was recovered and confirmed deceased by authorities. The other four boaters were recovered safely.

The accident occurred while the sixth grade class from the Sag Harbor Union Free School District on Long Island was on a field trip to the Poconos, according to the district's website.

Our affiliate, FOX 5 New York, reported that Sag Harbor school officials issued a letter to district families, identifying the student killed in the accident.

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"It is with profound sadness and a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of the passing of our beloved sixth grade student, Cesar Albarracin Guncay," the New York school district wrote.

Whitewater Rafting Adventures, a boating service that first opened its doors near the Lehigh River in 1980, confirmed the death of the boater on a rafting excursion.

Company owners Hilary and Steve Bretzik said, "Our entire team is heartbroken by what occurred, and our first concern is for the family and friends of our guest."

According to the company website, Steve Bretzik began working for Whitewater Rafting Adventures in 1996, and purchased the company in 2023.

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The Bretziks said that their team is still gathering information about the incident, and that they are cooperating fully with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, which is leading the investigation, along with support from the Pennsylvania State Police.

The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission said the incident remains under investigation.