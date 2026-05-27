Watch: Airline passenger captures massive dust storm sweeping through New Mexico city

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.– A powerful dust storm was caught on video Monday, from a passenger aboard a flight heading out of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the system moved in.

In the video, waves of thick dust hang over the city beneath the plane.

The National Weather Service office in Albuquerque warned of blowing dust through southern and central parts of the city through Monday afternoon.

Blowing dust will impact much of central and southern #Albuquerque through 130PM. Live look from the office cam at the #Sunport looking west below. #nmwx pic.twitter.com/J9OMPxkpC1 — NWS Albuquerque (@NWSAlbuquerque) May 25, 2026

As the plane continued to fly away from the city, the dust got thicker as it blew toward Albuquerque.

According to the NWS, a dust storm is a wall of dust and debris that is blown into an area by strong winds from thunderstorms.

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Rain, thunderstorms and the threat of flash flooding have been prevalent across New Mexico in recent days.

The NWS said dust from dust storms can be miles long and thousands of feet high, as made clear by the video.

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In the video, the clouds of dust expanded for as far as the eye could see, met by gray cloudy skies.

As the camera panned toward the front of the plane, more and more dust could be seen.

The ground below was barely seen as the dust moved through.

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Dust storms are typically very short, but can quickly cause a multitude of problems for people driving, outdoors or with health conditions.