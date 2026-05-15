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Video shows powerful dust storm creating blizzard-like conditions on western North Dakota highway

A High Wind Warning for gusts between 40 and 70 mph was in effect and a Blowing Dust Advisory was upgraded to a Blowing Dust Warning just after 2 p.m.

By Julian Atienza
Source FOX Weather
Highway 85 in Williams County, North Dakota was shrouded in dust on Thursday. The blizzard-like conditions caused vehicle accidents prompting calls to North Dakota Highway Patrol, who reported "low to no visibility" on the scene.  00:18

Powerful dust storm covers North Dakota Highway

Highway 85 in Williams County, North Dakota was shrouded in dust on Thursday. The blizzard-like conditions caused vehicle accidents prompting calls to North Dakota Highway Patrol, who reported "low to no visibility" on the scene. 

WILLISTON, N.D. — A major dust storm created blizzard-like conditions in western North Dakota Thursday afternoon, reducing visibility to near-zero and causing several crashes on local highways. 

DANGERS OF DUST STORMS

  • A major dust storm created blizzard-like conditions in western North Dakota Thursday afternoon, reducing visibility to near-zero and causing several crashes on local highways.
    Image 1 of 2

    A major dust storm created blizzard-like conditions in western North Dakota Thursday afternoon, reducing visibility to near-zero and causing several crashes on local highways.  (North Dakota Highway Patrol)

  • A major dust storm created blizzard-like conditions in western North Dakota Thursday afternoon, reducing visibility to near-zero and causing several crashes on local highways.
    Image 2 of 2

    A major dust storm created blizzard-like conditions in western North Dakota Thursday afternoon, reducing visibility to near-zero and causing several crashes on local highways.  (North Dakota Highway Patrol)

Video from the North Dakota Highway Patrol showed a wall of dust that made it nearly impossible to see. 

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Troopers responded to a crash involving tanker trailers on Highway 85 in Williams County around 1:30 p.m. local time. Police said the driver was saved by their seatbelt.

A pickup towing a trailer rolled over on Highway 83 south of Minot during the dust storm. Similar conditions were seen on Highway 28, north of Berthold and on Highway 40, south of Tioga.

A High Wind Warning and a Blowing Dust Advisory were in place for Williams County, North Dakota on Thursday when a powerful dust storm swept through the area. The blizzard-like conditions greatly reduced visibility on Highway 85 ahead of the advisory being upgraded to a Blowing Dust Warning. 00:14

Blizzard-like dust storm reduces visibility on North Dakota highway

A High Wind Warning and a Blowing Dust Advisory were in place for Williams County, North Dakota on Thursday when a powerful dust storm swept through the area. The blizzard-like conditions greatly reduced visibility on Highway 85 ahead of the advisory being upgraded to a Blowing Dust Warning.

A High Wind Warning for gusts between 40 and 70 mph was in effect and a Blowing Dust Advisory was upgraded to a Blowing Dust Warning just after 2 p.m.

LIGHTNING SPARKS MASSIVE GRASSFIRE AND BURNS THOUSANDS OF ACRES IN TEXAS

An area of low pressure in Canada pumped strong wind gusts across the Northern Plains Thursday and also fueled a Fire Weather Warning.

A Blowing Dust Advisory remains in effect for North Dakota Friday and police are asking drivers with high-profile vehicles to avoid peak winds.

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