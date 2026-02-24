Search
Man dies while rafting on Colorado River through Grand Canyon National Park

Hance Rapid is considered to be one of the most complicated rapids on the Colorado River.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Exploring the diversity and beauty of Grand Canyon National Park

Grand Canyon National Park is considered one of the finest examples of arid-land erosion in the world. Incised by the Colorado River, the canyon is immense, averaging 4,000 feet deep for its entire 277 miles. FOX Weather's Robert Ray explores the diversity and beauty.

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz.– An Idaho man died during a rafting trip on the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon on Thursday.

The National Park Service said the 30-year-old man entered the river at the top of Hance Rapid, at Colorado River Mile Marker 77, with his rafting group.

Multiple rafting websites list Hance Rapid as one of the most complicated rapids on the Colorado River.

DEATH VALLEY LIKELY TO SEE VIBRANT COLORS DUE TO RARE SUPERBLOOM THIS YEAR

Information on what happened is unclear, but the national park said the man was pulled from the water by his group, unresponsive.

NPS response to Hance Rapid on Feb. 19, 2026

NPS response to Hance Rapid on Feb. 19, 2026

(NPS / FOX Weather)

Grand Canyon National Park received an emergency alert from the river sometime later at 11:15 a.m. and another notice was issued shortly after to say CPR was being performed.

Park rangers were flown into their location by park helicopter and also attempted CPR.

FILE: Rafting the Colorado River through Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona.

FILE: Rafting the Colorado River through Grand Canyon National Park in Arizona. 

(Greg Vaughn/VWPics/Universal Images Group / Getty Images)

The national park said resuscitation efforts on the man weren't successful.

An investigation into the man's death is underway.

