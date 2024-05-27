Millions along I-95 corridor face severe weather threat on Memorial Day as deadly weekend storms shift east

NEW YORK – After severe weather and tornadoes tore across the nation's heartland and killed at least 20 people across four states over the weekend, the threat of severe storms shifts east on Memorial Day and places millions along the Interstate 95 corridor at risk of damaging wind gusts, large hail and a few tornadoes.

An initial round of thunderstorms Monday morning prompted NOAA's Storm Prediction Center to issue a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of North and Middle Georgia and western South Carolina until 2 p.m. ET.

Then the NWS issued Severe Thunderstorm Watches through 9 p.m. across parts of New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including the greater New York City area.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Current Severe Thunderstorm and Tornado Watches.

(FOX Weather)



On Monday afternoon and evening, severe storms are expected across parts of the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Southeast.

Major cities along I-95 such as New York , Philadelphia , Baltimore , Washington and Charlotte , North Carolina, are all under a Level 2 out of 5 risk of severe weather.

WEEKEND SEVERE STORMS, TORNADOES KILL AT LEAST 20 PEOPLE ACROSS 4 STATES

The severe weather outlook for Monday.

(FOX Weather)



More isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening across much of Central and East Texas, including the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, as well as southwestern Oklahoma and the upper and mid-Mississippi Valley.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the greatest threats from any severe storms on Memorial Day. However, a few tornadoes are also possible, with the greatest risk centered along I-95 from eastern Pennsylvania through eastern North Carolina. That includes Philadelphia, Baltimore, Washington and Richmond and Norfolk in Virginia.

PIECE OF SUSPECTED SPACE DEBRIS FOUND IN RURAL NORTH CAROLINA

Three-hour radar loop. Warning boxes are color coded as: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in yellow, Tornado Warnings in red, Tornado Warnings with a confirmed tornado in purple, Flash Flood Warnings in green and Flash Flood Emergencies in pink.

(FOX Weather)



Severe weather threat shifts to Texas, New Mexico on Tuesday

Severe thunderstorms are possible across much of Central and West Texas and into southeastern New Mexico from Tuesday afternoon into Tuesday evening.

Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats, which could come from a combination of supercells and organized clusters of storms.

CHILDREN AMONG 7 DEAD IN TEXAS AFTER DEADLIEST TORNADO SINCE 2015