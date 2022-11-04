At least 100 cars involved in Denver crash due to icy roads after season's first snowfall

DENVER -- The first snow of the season has made an icy mess of Denver's Friday morning commute, with dozens of vehicles involved in crashes across the region.

At least 100 cars were involved in a crash along Denver's busy West 6th Avenue.

People were seen walking away from the massive pileup. Motorists were forced to leave their cars as officials said that the cleanup could take hours.

Denver police reported several blocks of the roadway were now closed in both directions due to "severe crashes."

It's unclear if there were any serious injuries.

The main highways fared no better, with several crashes reported along both Interstates 25 and 70, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Photos from Adams County Fire show multiple vehicles involved in a wreck on the onramp from US 36 to I-25. No injuries were reported.

The National Weather Service reported that 2-4 inches of snow fell around Denver as of late Thursday night.

The snow tapered off by around midnight Friday morning, but temperatures dropped into the low-mid 20s overnight, freezing the snow into layers of ice onto major roadways.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.