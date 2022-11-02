Western snowpacks to keep growing as significant storm sweeps across region

A stormy week across the West continues Wednesday with a myriad of impacts, including significant mountain snow, valley rain, gusty winds and cooler temperatures.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, snow will be most concentrated in two areas on Wednesday as a cold front sweeps across the West: Western Montana, especially in the morning, and across Utah during the afternoon and evening.

Areas farther west behind the front will only see scattered snow showers in the mountains of California, Oregon, Washington and northern Idaho. Winter Storm Warnings do linger through the day Wednesday for the Sierra Nevada for an additional 2-6 inches of snow.

"Looking back on history, this is typically when we would start to see some snow popping up in places like the Sierra Nevada and the Cascades, but last year it was a little slow to start," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin. "So, this is encouraging that we’re starting off the season on a positive foot."

The snow that fell Tuesday across the Sierra Nevada led to multiple spin-outs along Interstate 80 near Donner Pass, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A treasure trove of snow for the Treasure State

In Montana, heavy snow will be ongoing Wednesday morning across the Rockies in the western third of the state, according to the FOX Forecast Center. The snow is expected to negatively impact travel down to the passes as snow levels are expected to drop to about 2,500 feet.

Marias and Lookout passes could see 5-8 inches of snow, threatening travel. This snow is expected to spread into Central and Eastern Montana alley regions on Wednesday, with up to 3 inches of snow. The quick-burst nature of the snow will lead to reductions in visibility.

The bulk of the snow will be over by mid-afternoon, with scattered snow showers lingering through Wednesday night. Cold temperatures will settle in by Wednesday, with highs well below average and lows in the teens and 20s.

Cold front stalls farther south for more snow

Farther south, the cold front will briefly stall Wednesday, setting up a band of moderate to heavy snow across east-central Nevada, Utah and southwest Montana.

Mountain snow and valley rain, including Salt Lake City, will be ongoing Wednesday morning.

As the front stalls Wednesday afternoon, the snow will become more widespread. Colder air filtering behind the front will drop snow levels down to the valley below 5,000 feet. The snow will remain in the area through Thursday, but valley snow totals will generally remain around 2 inches or less.

Up in the mountains, at least 6 inches is expected, with over a foot likely above 7,000 feet. This includes the Shell Creek and Snake Range in Nevada and the Wasatch and Uinta mountains in Utah.

Some spots of Colorado could see 2 feet of snow

According to the FOX Forecast Center, snow levels will initially start very high – above 9,000 feet – for the central and southern Rockies of Colorado, Wyoming, New Mexico and Arizona, so the precipitation will begin mainly as rain showers Wednesday night.

Temperatures will cool behind the front on Thursday as snow levels drop below 7,000 feet. The snow will be heaviest during the afternoon and evening across all the Four Corners states and Wyoming.

"So, by the time the sun is up on Thursday, we do have a lot of action between Utah, Colorado and Arizona," Merwin said.

Due to an upper-level low directly overhead, some snow showers could turn into dangerous snow squalls with near-zero visibility and thundersnow.

Snow will continue through Friday, and by the time it winds down, 6-12 inches will have likely fallen above 6,000 feet, with 12-24 inches above 8,000 feet. The San Juan Mountains of Colorado look like the big winner in this event, with more than 2 feet possible. Winter Storm Warnings are in effect there.

"Whenever you have a Winter Storm Warning in effect, that’s where you’re looking at big-time impacts when it comes to travel," Merwin said. "It might not be easy to be on the roads, and quite honestly, there’s probably going to be parts of this storm where you have to stay off the roads and just let it pass through."

This will be the first snow of the season in northern Arizona, including Flagstaff.

Even the usually dry and sunny places across Southern California and Arizona will see light rain accumulation in cities such as San Diego, Phoenix, Yuma and Tucson. The rain will be across southern California Wednesday and Thursday morning and Arizona by Thursday afternoon.

Denver could see first snow of season

Heading into Thursday night, the snow will spread east out of the high country and down along the Front Range urban corridor of Colorado and southeast Wyoming. It's increasingly likely that Denver will receive its first measurable snow of the season.

In addition to the higher elevation snow and chilly temperatures some 10-20 degrees below average, gusty winds will blow along and behind the cold front.

Widespread gusts over 50 mph will be possible, with gusts as high as 70 mph possible in mountain passes.

"By the time we get to Friday, we’ll start to dwindle things out; we’ll dry things out, and we’re heading into a drier weekend," Merwin said. "But it’s going to be very active as we work our way through these next couple days tracking this snow."

Long-range forecasts suggest this is just the beginning of what could be a very snowy start to November across the West, with a period of well-below-average temperatures looming for next week.