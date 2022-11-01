November predicted to see warmer, drier conditions across much of the country

Millions of Americans looking forward to the cooler temperatures as we enter the final stretch of 2022 may need to wait a bit longer, according to the latest outlook for November.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for November on Monday, and the outlook isn't ideal for people who are waiting patiently for cooler weather as we get closer to the holiday season.

The outlook is for the final month of meteorological fall, which runs from Sept. 1 to Nov. 30.

Here's a closer look at what we can expect to see in November.

November temperature outlook

According to NOAA, above-average temperatures are expected for a majority of the U.S. this November.

And while it's predicted to be warmer than average in many areas, the warmest temperatures relative to average are expected from the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys into the Northeast and New England.

Other areas that are likely to see temperatures above average in November include the Southeast, like Atlanta, as well as in Miami and Jacksonville, Florida.

Temperatures are also likely to be warmer from Minneapolis and the Upper Midwest, through the Plains and into the Desert Southwest, like Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Near-average temperatures are predicted for parts of the West, like Denver, Los Angeles and into Reno, Nevada.

However, cities across the Pacific Northwest in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, as well as the northern tier from Montana to North Dakota, can expect to see temperatures that are below average this November.

November precipitation outlook

A majority of the country is currently experiencing abnormally dry as well as drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

NOAA's November outlook shows that while some areas could see wetter-than-average conditions, it will likely remain drier across the country's eastern half. This is especially true in some areas along the Gulf Coast, like Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, stretching into the Tennessee Valley and parts of the mid-Atlantic.

But perhaps some good news: Most of the drought conditions in the U.S. are being seen across the Plains and into the West, and that's where NOAA is predicting some wetter-than-average conditions.

That means people living in southwestern Missouri, southeastern Kansas and eastern Oklahoma could see above-average precipitation in November.

The areas that are most likely to see a wetter-than-average November include parts of the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West.

In fact, some skiing resorts have opened in California as snow has fallen in some of the higher elevations of the Sierra Nevada.