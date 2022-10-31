Skiers rejoice as California's Sierra Nevada to get first big snow of season; more snow coming across West

A stormy week is set to greet much of the West as November kicks off with widespread mountain snows and lowland rains, including the first big snow of the season in California's Sierra Nevada.

A strong storm system moved into western Washington Sunday, dropping as much as 4 to 6 inches of rain in the Olympic Mountains and over an inch in the lowlands near the Canadian border.

The flood-prone Skokomish River, which flows off the Olympics, was under a Flood Warning Monday morning while Flash Flood Watches were in effect for burn-scar areas in the Cascades, where several wildfires scorched the forests this summer. And local officials along the Snoqualmie River that flows along populated eastern Seattle suburbs warned the river could produce minor flooding Monday.

According to the FOX Forecast Center, as the storm pushes inland on Halloween Monday, a large dip in the jet stream will begin to move in off the Pacific Ocean, dropping snow levels by Tuesday and resulting in more widespread precipitation and mountain snow.

In addition to the mountains of the Northwest, the Sierra Nevada will get their first significant snow of the season.

Winter Storm Watches are in effect for much of the Sierra, including the Lake Tahoe area, with heavy snow possible from late Monday night through Wednesday afternoon. Between 3 and 5 inches is expected above 5,500 feet, with 5 to 12 inches likely above 7,000 feet. Some areas in California's western Plumas County could receive up to 18 inches of snow above 7,500 feet.

In addition, wind gusts are likely to reach 45 to 50 mph in the mountains, with gusts reaching 100 mph possible along the ridge tops, leading to sub-zero wind chills.

All smiles at the ski resorts

Precipitation will continue to overspread much of the Intermountain West from Wednesday through Friday. Over a foot of snow is becoming increasingly likely at higher elevations all across the West – another big boom for ski resorts across the West looking to get a head start on the season's snowpack.

"The next seveb-day potential is looking really good, especially for the higher terrain of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, pushing into the higher terrain of Wyoming – that is all the potential of feet of snow up by where all the ski resorts are," FOX Weather meteorologist Britta Merwin said. "Right now, all this (snow) is elevation based; we’re not seeing a lot of snow at lower elevations but definitely some exciting news to start building up that snowpack so early."

Meanwhile, at lower elevations, much-needed beneficial rain is expected, especially across California, Nevada, Utah and Arizona.

The storm will also usher in the coldest air of the season by late in the week.

Temperatures will slowly cool each day through the week, and by Thursday, they will be 10 to 20 degrees below average across much of the West, with a widespread freeze expected at night from the Canadian border to central Arizona and New Mexico. The higher elevations will even dip below zero.