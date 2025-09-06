Weekend weather update from FOX Weather: Hawaii declares state of emergency in preparation for Hurricane Kiko

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Sept. 6, 2025. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane Kiko's close approach prompts Hawaii to declare state of emergency

Hawaii's acting governor declared a statewide state of emergency as Hurricane Kiko continues to swirl toward the islands as a major hurricane .

Forecasters are still confident the storm will weaken considerably by the time it gets close to the islands early next week and enters cooler Pacific Ocean waters, but may still remain a powerful tropical storm carrying potential for heavy rain and large, dangerous surf.

Northeast's I-95 corridor under severe weather threat for 70 mph winds, large hail Saturday

Showers and potentially severe thunderstorms are in the forecast along the Interstate 95 corridor Saturday as a stout cold front sweeps through the eastern United States, bringing the threat of damaging winds and hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed much of the corridor under a slight risk for severe weather, stretching from eastern Pennsylvania and Maryland into southern New England.

While showers may develop during the morning, the FOX Forecast Center says heating during the afternoon will likely trigger the bulk of the heavier activity.

Waves batter Michigan lighthouse as powerful cold front sweeps through

Powerful waves slammed into one of western Michigan 's most recognizable lighthouses Friday as a significant cold front swept across the Great Lakes, bringing dangerous conditions to coastal areas.

National Weather Service offices across the state issued marine warnings and beach hazard statements, urging swimmers, boaters and pier-goers to stay away from the water.

Planes flipped as 75 mph winds rip through Texas during rounds of severe thunderstorms

Severe thunderstorms swept ferocious winds and torrential rains through the outer edges of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Friday evening, leaving a trail of damage.

Several airplanes and even a hangar were damaged by strong wind gusts that tore through Denton Enterprise Airport in Denton, Texas . The Denton Fire Department posted storm damage photos showing several small planes upended, on top of each other or bent.

