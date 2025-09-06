Planes flipped as 75 mph winds rip through Texas during rounds of severe thunderstorms

DENTON, Texas – Severe thunderstorms swept ferocious winds and torrential rains through the outer edges of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Friday evening, leaving a trail of damage.

Several airplanes and even a hangar were damaged by strong wind gusts that tore through Denton Enterprise Airport in Denton, Texas. The Denton Fire Department posted storm damage photos showing several small planes upended, on top of each other or bent.

Peak gusts at the Denton airport hit 75 and 66 mph as one severe thunderstorm blew through Friday evening, then the city was smacked by a second round of severe weather about three hours later with gusts reaching 58 mph.

Thankfully, no one at the airport was injured.

Animals killed in barn collapse in Gunter

Storms continued to cause significant damage as they moved off to the northeast. Photos from Gunter, Texas, showed extensive damage to a barn amid other impacts the storm left behind on Friday night.

Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue said it had been working tirelessly since storms came in on Friday evening, responding to downed trees and powerlines, as well as some barn collapses.

The fire rescue said some animals were injured and killed amid one of the barn collapses, but didn't provide any further details.

No humans were injured, the fire rescue said.

Storms blitz through high school football stadiums

Texas' popular "Friday Night Lights" turned into Friday Night Frights as the weather wreaked havoc on the high school football scene.

A game in Denton was forced into weather delay as lightning and strong winds slammed the stadium.

The video recorder, John Fields, said the game eventually did go on after the delays.

Spectators at a different high school football game in Anna, Texas, were forced to retreat to a covered area outside the field during the thunderstorms.

Video showed the stadium being lashed by winds and torrential rains.

Unfortunately, the thunderstorms and strong winds forced the game to be rescheduled.

The storms also flooded streets and knocked over trash cans in a neighborhood in Aubrey, Texas.

The National Weather Service reported an RV was blown over along Highway 75 near Anna, while a home near Celina had part of its roof torn away by strong winds as well.