Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Extreme Weather
Published Updated

Planes flipped as 75 mph winds rip through Texas during rounds of severe thunderstorms

Peak gusts at the Denton airport hit 75 and 66 mph as one severe thunderstorm blew through Friday evening, then the city was smacked by a second round of severe weather about three hours later with gusts reaching 58 mph.

By Hayley Vawter Source FOX Weather
Severe weather brought wind gusts of 75 mph and torrential rains to the Dallas-Fort-Worth Metroplex Friday night, forcing the postponement of a high school football game in Anna.

Ferocious storms slam Texas, postponing high school football game

Severe weather brought wind gusts of 75 mph and torrential rains to the Dallas-Fort-Worth Metroplex Friday night, forcing the postponement of a high school football game in Anna.

DENTON, Texas – Severe thunderstorms swept ferocious winds and torrential rains through the outer edges of the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex Friday evening, leaving a trail of damage.

Several airplanes and even a hangar were damaged by strong wind gusts that tore through Denton Enterprise Airport in Denton, Texas. The Denton Fire Department posted storm damage photos showing several small planes upended, on top of each other or bent. 

Peak gusts at the Denton airport hit 75 and 66 mph as one severe thunderstorm blew through Friday evening, then the city was smacked by a second round of severe weather about three hours later with gusts reaching 58 mph.

  • Airplanes damaged at Denton airport.
    Image 1 of 5

    Airplanes damaged at Denton airport.  (City of Denton Fire Department )

  • Several planes were damaged at the airport in Denton, Texas.
    Image 2 of 5

    Several planes were damaged at the airport in Denton, Texas. (City of Denton Fire Department )

  • An airplane hangar at Denton Enterprise Airport was damaged during the storms.
    Image 3 of 5

    An airplane hangar at Denton Enterprise Airport was damaged during the storms.  (City of Denton Fire Department )

  • A plane's nose and wings were damaged during Friday night's storms.
    Image 4 of 5

    A plane's nose and wings were damaged during Friday night's storms.  (City of Denton Fire Department )

  • Planes piled onto each other after strong, damaging winds at Denton Enterprise Airport.
    Image 5 of 5

    Planes piled onto each other after strong, damaging winds at Denton Enterprise Airport.  (City of Denton Fire Department )

Thankfully, no one at the airport was injured. 

Animals killed in barn collapse in Gunter

Storms continued to cause significant damage as they moved off to the northeast. Photos from Gunter, Texas, showed extensive damage to a barn amid other impacts the storm left behind on Friday night. 

Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue said it had been working tirelessly since storms came in on Friday evening, responding to downed trees and powerlines, as well as some barn collapses. 

A barn collapse after storms in Gunter, Texas on Sept. 5, 2025.

A barn collapse after storms in Gunter, Texas on Sept. 5, 2025. 

(Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue  / FOX Weather)

The fire rescue said some animals were injured and killed amid one of the barn collapses, but didn't provide any further details. 

No humans were injured, the fire rescue said. 

Structural damage reported in Gunter, Texas after storms.

Structural damage reported in Gunter, Texas after storms. 

(Gunter Volunteer Fire & Rescue  / FOX Weather)

Storms blitz through high school football stadiums

Texas' popular "Friday Night Lights" turned into Friday Night Frights as the weather wreaked havoc on the high school football scene. 

A game in Denton was forced into weather delay as lightning and strong winds slammed the stadium.

RARE MANATEE SIGHTING IN TEXAS TEMPORARILY HALTS $64 MILLION CONSTRUCTION PROJECT

High school football game in Denton was delayed during severe thunderstorms.

High school football game in Denton was delayed during severe thunderstorms. 

(: John Fields via Storyful / FOX Weather)

The video recorder, John Fields, said the game eventually did go on after the delays. 

Spectators at a different high school football game in Anna, Texas, were forced to retreat to a covered area outside the field during the thunderstorms.

Video showed the stadium being lashed by winds and torrential rains. 

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

A high school football game in Anna, Texas, had to be rescheduled because of storms.

A high school football game in Anna, Texas, had to be rescheduled because of storms. 

(Jake Grinnell via Storyful / FOX Weather)

Unfortunately, the thunderstorms and strong winds forced the game to be rescheduled. 

The storms also flooded streets and knocked over trash cans in a neighborhood in Aubrey, Texas. 

Storm damage in Aubrey, Texas

Severe thunderstorms left a mess behind in Aubrey, Texas on Sept. 5, 2025.

(Chandler Wilson  / FOX Weather)

The National Weather Service reported an RV was blown over along Highway 75 near Anna, while a home near Celina had part of its roof torn away by strong winds as well.

Tags
Loading...