The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical activity attention shifts closer to US

Tropics continue to percolate with multiple disturbances tracked

Two tropical disturbances churning near the US coasts have now been designated as invests by the National Hurricane Center (NHC), even though their odds of developing into at least a tropical depression remain low.

Invest 99L is swirling off the U.S. East Coast, while Invest 90L is the name for the stubborn disturbance soaking the Gulf Coast. Meanwhile, two disturbances that had been tracked in the central and eastern Atlantic have come off the board.

New Orleans remains under significant flood threat

Tropical development or not, the stubborn system along the Gulf Coast continues to send several inches of rain across parts of coastal Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi. NOAA's Weather Prediction Center keep New Orleans now in a Level 3 out of 4 flash flooding risk through Friday with the flooding risk gradually spreading east into coastal Alabama and Florida.

Watch: Burning Man festival exodus hindered by desert dust storm

More than 70,000 attendees of the annual Burning Man gathering waited hours in blowing dusk to leave the Black Rock Desert in northwestern Nevada after the week-long streak of cultural activities.

