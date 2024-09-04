New Orleans in bull's-eye for rain Wednesday as storm system lingers over southern US

NEW ORLEANS – New Orleans is in the bull's-eye for rain Wednesday as a storm system lingers over the South and Southeast, fueled by a stalled front.

The front will act as a conveyor belt for storms to move along, allowing the rain to pile up in The Big Easy, a major city under the threat of flash flooding over the next two days.

It will take time for the front to lift back north due to a big blocking high-pressure system sitting across the Northeast, the FOX Forecast Center said.

Rain will begin to clear out gradually each day as a high-pressure system starts to scoot east over the Atlantic. Until that happens, expect a deluge of rain, and with it comes the chance of flash flooding every day this week.

The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center has issued a Level 2 out of 4 risk for excessive rain Wednesday around the New Orleans area. Heavy rainfall amounts of 3-5 inches are expected, and up to 7 inches is possible in some areas.

New Orleans, especially its downtown area, has been a bull's-eye for heavy rain events this year. The city has been under a Flash Flood Warning 21 times this year. For comparison, it was only under a Flash Flood Warning 11 times in 2023. This year, New Orleans was under 11 Flash Flood Warnings just between June and August.

Rain totals have also followed suit, with the bull's-eye over the heart of the city, the FOX Forecast Center said.

At New Orleans International Airport, which technically is the official site for recordkeeping, 54.89 inches of rain has fallen so far this year, a respectable 8.4 inches above average. Meanwhile, just 10 miles to the east, downtown New Orleans has seen 10 inches more rain than at the airport – over 65 inches.

Heavy rain will return to the city starting Wednesday afternoon. Multiple rounds of intense downpours may quickly overwhelm the city's pumping system, leading to flooded streets and more Flash Flood Warnings, the FOX Forecast Center warned.

Frequent flooding imposes a financial burden on residents and business owners, who must prepare for flooding during nearly every storm.

This system is the same that the National Hurricane Center was previously watching for development along the Texas and Louisiana coasts. However, with the low-pressure system expected to move onshore, any risk of tropical development has diminished.