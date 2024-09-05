Half gone, half price: Los Angeles home's tree-toppling tragedy turns into $500K opportunity

MONROVIA, Calif. – Imagine owning a half-million-dollar home with breathtaking views, just minutes from the bustling city of Los Angeles.

However, there's a twist: this Southern California bungalow is only half a house. A massive stone pine tree that toppled onto it in May destroyed the other half.

Miraculously, a couple and their two dogs escaped unharmed, leading real estate agent Kevin Wheeler to dub the property a "Miracle on Mountain Avenue."

The remaining structure of the once 645-square-foot, one-bedroom, one-bathroom home is a stark reminder of nature's destructive power. While small by local standards, it offers a unique opportunity for a buyer with a vision.

"People here in California; we like our indoor/outdoor lifestyle culture and the open floor plan," quipped Wheeler about the current state of the property with its missing walls and roof.

The home is nestled in the foothills of the San Gabriel Mountains, providing stunning views and a tranquil setting within the San Gabriel Valley.

While the property's location and potential are promising, it's important to note that it requires significant work.

"It had lead paint and asbestos. Those things are fine until you fiddle with them, and when the tree smashed into the house then all that stuff was disturbed, so all of that had to be abated," Wheeler added.

Despite soaring housing prices in the area, Wheeler believes the property is a steal at an asking price of $499,999, especially considering its proximity to Seal Beach (35.2 miles), a jewel of the Pacific.

"And, when we're talking oceans, the Pacific is the big one," he said.

Wheeler emphasized that the ideal buyer would have a strong construction background or a passion for DIY projects.

"If they do that as a hobby, they had better be quite the hobbyist, because there's a lot of work that needs to be done," he said.

Due to the property's condition, traditional financing is unlikely. Potential buyers will need to come in with cash, which can limit the pool of interested individuals.

"I don't know about you, but I don't have half a million sitting in my bank account," Wheeler laughed.

Wheeler has already received multiple offers for the property, underscoring its unique appeal.

"I have lots of serious offers, and because of the attention, I'll keep it on the market another day just to see if somebody out there in the world really wants it more than everybody else."

If you're interested, he encourages you to act quickly, as this opportunity may not last long.