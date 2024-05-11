Watch: Mama bear shows cubs how to swim in Los Angeles-area backyard pool

MONROVIA, Calif. – A heartwarming scene was captured on video as a mama bear was seen teaching her cubs how to swim in a backyard California pool.

"Cuteness overload," said Rick Martinez in a joint Instagram post with Brian Gordon on May 6.

The adorable sight shows the trio of bears playing and frolicking in their Monrovia neighborhood just outside of Los Angeles. The highs that week were in the low 70s.

In a series of videos shared on social media, the mama bear could be seen leading the way while her two cubs followed from behind.

"New bear family in town, and they're also the smallest cubs we've ever seen," Martinez and Gordon said.

Under her watchful eye after reaching the pool, mama carefully stepped in and went for a swim as her cubs watched her from a safe distance, observing her every move.

Other clips posted show the bears curiously peering through the glass doors of the home. The family of bears also climbed a tree, with the cubs following their mother as she led the way up the tree trunk.

"Aww," the two Instagramers exclaimed. "We hope to watch them grow happy and healthy."