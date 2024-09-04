The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical activity picks up in Atlantic while South faces flood risk

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Tropical activity picking up in Atlantic

It’s been one of the quietest stretches of tropical activity in more than 50 years , but things are starting to heat up in the Atlantic as forecasters continue to monitor a trio of tropical disturbances that could develop over the next week.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is monitoring two areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic Ocean while a third area spins across the Caribbean on a path that could eventually bring it into the warmer waters of the Bay of Campeche and Gulf of Mexico.

Flood threat rises across soggy South

New Orleans is in the bull's-eye for rain Wednesday as a storm system lingers over the South and Southeast , fueled by a stalled cold front.

The front will act as a conveyor belt for precipitation and thunderstorms to fire up, but rain chances will gradually decrease each day this week. The threat of flash flooding will continue until the system moves out of the region.

Watch: 'Ultra rare' orange lobster rescued from New York seafood shop

A rare orange lobster was released back into the ocean in late August, after being discovered in the seafood section of a New York grocery store. An animal rescue group returned the lobster into the wild, and said the crustacean was "an ultra-rare 1-in-30-million orange lobster."

The lobster was initially found earlier this summer at a Stop and Shop in the Long Island neighborhood of Southampton. She was part of a shipment of traditional brown lobsters.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at FOXWeather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.