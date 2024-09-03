Family picnic in California state park turns into nightmare after 5-year-old attacked by mountain lion

LOS ANGELES – A terrifying incident unfolded at a California state park over the Labor Day weekend when a mountain lion attacked a young boy during a family picnic.

California State Parks rangers and deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to the reported attack late Sunday afternoon at Malibu Creek State Park, located in Calabasas within the Santa Monica Mountains.

Authorities said the Woodland Hills family consisted of at least six adults and a few children, who were playing in the immediate vicinity of the family’s picnic table when a mountain lion attacked a 5-year-old boy, causing significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW), adults intervened, and the lion released the child and then climbed a nearby tree.

The mountain lion, which remained in the tree after the attack, was later fatally shot by a ranger after the lion was deemed a threat to public safety by state park rangers and CDFW wildlife officers.

The boy was airlifted to a nearby hospital and was eventually released the following day.

"CDFW and State Parks officials are thankful that the family is safe, and the child is recovering and no one else was injured," state wildlife officials said.

Wildlife officers collected evidence from the victim's injuries and clothing. Lab tests confirmed that the DNA on the evidence matched the mountain lion.