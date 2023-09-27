The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Ophelia’s leftovers to cause more trouble in Northeast

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Ophelia’s remnants to bring heavy rain, coastal flooding to Northeast again

Heavy rain and coastal flooding have been a problem in the Northeast for several days thanks to Tropical Storm Ophelia. What’s left of the storm is set to bring soggy and blustery weather to the region once again. The worst of the weather is expected to start late Thursday in places such as New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

The coming Supermoon could also enhance the coastal flooding that's expected. Coastal flood alerts now stretch more than 1,200 miles along the East Coast from Miami to the New York City tri-state area.

The rainfall forecast for the Northeast through Saturday.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Philippe meanders east of Caribbean islands; awaiting Rina

Tropical Storm Philippe remains disorganized more than 500 miles east of the Caribbean islands. It is expected to meander in this general region for the next few days but could still bring some rain and gusty winds to portions of Puerto Rico this weekend. Meanwhile, Invest 91L is expected to become a tropical depression and perhaps Rina soon.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



Louisiana declares emergency as salt water creeps up Mississippi River

A wedge of salt water is moving up the Mississippi River from the Gulf of Mexico and has started to threaten the drinking water supply in Louisiana. The state’s governor asked for federal assistance to deal with the problem, which is the result of a drought upstream. If this keeps up, it could eventually affect the water supply of New Orleans.

