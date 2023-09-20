The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Disturbance off Southeast coast being closely watched

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Coastal storm likely to bring nasty weather to Southeast coast

A disturbance off the Southeast coast appears to be getting better organized. It is expected to bring heavy rain, high winds, coastal flooding and rough seas to the Carolinas over the next couple of days. Eventually, it moves north and brings a weekend washout to the mid-Atlantic states. There’s a medium chance that it could become some type of tropical system.

The outlook for a disturbance off the Southeast coast.

(FOX Weather)



Coolest temps in months expected in parts of US

A blast of fall is arriving across parts of the country just in time for the official beginning of the season. The potent storm system is expected to bring the coolest temperatures in months to parts of the West and northern Plains over the next few days. Heavy rain is forecast from North Dakota to Oklahoma and Arkansas as the front passes by this weekend.

The rain forecast through this weekend for the central U.S.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane HQ: Nigel, another disturbance being tracked

In addition to the disturbance off the Southeast coast, Hurricane Nigel and another disturbance are being monitored in the Atlantic. Nigel is weakening as it moves through open water. The second disturbance has a high chance of development as it moves away from Africa.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



