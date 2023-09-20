Bodycam video show moments after rattlesnake bite hospitalizes Amazon delivery driver in Florida

PALM CITY, Fla. – An Amazon delivery driver in Florida has been hospitalized after a rattlesnake bit her on the job.

On Monday, the driver attempted to deliver a package to a house in the Highland Reserve neighborhood of Palm City, which is about 40 miles north of West Palm Beach on Florida's Atlantic coast, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

However, deputies said she was attacked by a coiled eastern diamondback rattlesnake while approaching the front door. The snake struck the driver on the back of the leg, just above the knee, as she walked toward the door and placed the package down.

Deputies said the woman immediately fell ill and called 911. Dispatchers located her through GPS and sent help. She was transported to a local hospital, where she is in very serious condition.

The Martin County Sheriff's Office released a bodycamera video showing first responders arriving on the scene to provide aid. Watch the video at the top of this story.

The driver has been identified as 21-year-old Monet Robinson, WPBF reports.

"Her stopping, calling 911, remaining calm was key to her coming out of this successfully and alive," Deputy John Budensiek told the TV station.

Amazon is investigating the incident, according to company spokesperson Branden Baribeau, who spoke to FOX Weather on Wednesday.

"Our thoughts are with the driver, and we hope for a full recovery after this frightening incident," he said. "Together, with the Delivery Service Partner, we're looking into the circumstances surrounding this incident and continue to make sure that drivers understand they should not complete a delivery if they feel unsafe."

In the Southeast, eastern diamondbacks are frequently found and are known to be the largest species of rattlesnake, growing up to 7 feet long. Untreated bites from the snake can be fatal in 10% to 20% of cases, says toxinology.com.