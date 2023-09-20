Watch: Black bear spotted at Disney World's Magic Kingdom released into Florida national forest

OCALA, Fla. – An adult female black bear who found her way into a tree near Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom on Monday has been released into the Ocala National Forest, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said.

The FWC shared video on Tuesday of the bear's release Monday night in the Ocala National Forest in Marion County. The national forest is about 90 minutes north of Walt Disney World Resort.

BLACK BEAR SPOTTED AT DISNEY WORLD'S MAGIC KINGDOM FORCING MORE THAN A DOZEN RIDES TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE

The bear was first reported early Monday shortly after Magic Kingdom opened for the day. Several areas within Magic Kingdom – Liberty Square, Adventureland and Frontierland – were closed for a few hours to guests while officials presumably figured out where the bear was and how to capture it.

All those areas eventually reopened to guests, as well as the rides and attractions there.

Monday afternoon, the FWC confirmed that the bear had been "safely captured." A spokesperson told FOX 35 on Tuesday that the bear was "doing well."