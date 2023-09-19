The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Tropical system tries to develop off Florida

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast.

Stalled front in Florida could lead to tropical system formation

FOX Weather is closely monitoring the potential for a tropical system to develop off the coast of Florida this week. A front that has parked itself in the Sunshine State is causing days of rain. Computer models indicate a tropical or subtropical cyclone could develop along that front later this week. It’s still too early for specifics. Stay with Hurricane HQ for the latest.

The surface setup that could develop a tropical system off the coast of Florida this week.

(FOX Weather)



Hurricane Nigel joined by another tropical disturbance

Hurricane Nigel continues to spin through the open waters of the Atlantic and has likely reached its peak intensity. Meanwhile, a disturbance is likely to develop off of Africa late this week or over the weekend.

The tropical weather outlook for the Atlantic Ocean.

(FOX Weather)



First fall storm to sweep across America this week

Some places are expected to get their first true taste of fall later this week as a potent storm traverses the country. It’ll likely bring heavy rain to parts of the central U.S. It could also bring some snow to the highest elevations of the northern Rocky Mountains.

The forecast for later this week.

(FOX Weather)



