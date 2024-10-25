The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Kristy weakens, SpaceX splashdown and World Series weather

Welcome to the Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather. It’s Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, and National Breadstick Day. Start your day with everything you need to know about today's weather. You can also get a quick briefing of national, regional and local weather whenever you like with the FOX Weather Update podcast .

Hurricane HQ: Hurricane Kristy weakens after reaching monster status

Hurricane Kristy remains a powerful hurricane as it moves across the Eastern Pacific Ocean, but it has started to weaken after reaching Category 5 strength on Thursday. The storm won’t impact land, but rough surf could reach parts of the North American coast over the weekend.

The current status of Hurricane Kristy.

(FOX Weather)



ISS astronauts splashdown off coast of Florida

A SpaceX capsule carrying three NASA astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut successfully returned to Earth early Friday with a splashdown off the coast of Florida.

What’s the weather looking like for the World Series tonight?

The first game of the 2024 World Series happens tonight. The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the New York Yankees in Los Angeles. The forecast for the game looks great. You can watch all the action starting at 8 p.m. on FOX.

The forecast for the first four games of the 2024 World Series.

(FOX Weather)



Watch this: Couple has impromptu Biltmore wedding amid Helene

Jansen and Travis Putnam had to cancel their wedding planned at the Biltmore Estate near Asheville as Helene’s devastation began. However, guests stranded at the property helped them make their vows despite the storm.

Before you go

Here are a few more stories you might find interesting.

Need more weather? Check your local forecast plus 3D radar in the FOX Weather app . You can also watch FOX Weather wherever you go using the FOX Weather app, at foxweather.com/live or on your favorite streaming service .

It’s easy to share your weather photos and videos with us. Email them to weather@fox.com or add the hashtag #FOXWeather to your post on your favorite social media platform.