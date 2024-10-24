Search
The FOX Weather App Learn More
Fox Weather App on an iPhone, Fox Weather logo overlapping
Fox Weather live
Lifestyle
Published

Couple gets impromptu Biltmore wedding amid Helene as stranded guests save the ceremony

Hotel staff and stranded guests worked together to bring their wedding back to life after Hurricane Helene's forced the cancellation of the original wedding.

By Angeli Gabriel Source FOX Weather
Jansen and Travis Putnam had to cancel their initial wedding ceremony at the Biltmore Estate, where they were sheltering in place as Helene wreaked havoc in western North Carolina. However, hotel staff and guests worked together to bring their wedding to life. Oct. 24, 2024. 08:20

Couple has impromptu Biltmore wedding after Helene postponed ceremony

Jansen and Travis Putnam had to cancel their initial wedding ceremony at the Biltmore Estate, where they were sheltering in place as Helene wreaked havoc in western North Carolina. However, hotel staff and guests worked together to bring their wedding to life. Oct. 24, 2024.

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Hurricane Helene left wide swaths of devastation across western North Carolina, but the spirit of the community wasn't going to allow it to ruin Jansen and Travis Putnam's planned wedding.

The couple had to cancel their initial ceremony at the historic Biltmore Estate just outside Asheville as Helene's torrential rains flooded towns across western North Carolina and triggered deadly mudslides.  Instead, they were forced to shelter at the estate.

"It was definitely scary. It was really unexpected," said Jansen Putnam. "We knew that weather was coming in, but we really had no idea how bad it was going to be."

Sheltering at the hotel also prevented them from realizing the extent of the storm damage around them.

Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.

Heavy rains from hurricane Helene caused record flooding and damage  on September 28, 2024 in Asheville, North Carolina.

(Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images)

Downed trees and power outages ran rampant in the area, including Biltmore Estate. But the estate had a backup generator, allowing Jansen, Travis and the other hotel guests to have power in the lobby and one working elevator.

Given the hazardous conditions around the estate, the couple had to cancel their ceremony and a welcome reception that weekend.

Estate guests pitch in for a memorable ceremony

However, with the disappointing news came a glimmer of hope.

Placing petals to create an "aisle" for the bride.

Placing petals to create an "aisle" for the bride.

(Jansen and Travis Putnam / FOX Weather)

Jansen said one of the hotel staff told her that the other hotel guests trapped by the storm had heard about the wedding cancelation and wanted to organize a ceremony in its place.

BILTMORE ESTATE PLANS TO REOPEN NEXT MONTHS AFTER HELENE'S DEVASTATION IN WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA

Within 3-4 hours, staff and guests at the Biltmore Estate put together an event for Jansen and Travis to celebrate their nuptials.

The ceremony.

The ceremony.

(Jansen and Travis Putnam / FOX Weather)

"The guests had to kind of rearrange the courtyards, so it looked like we had an aisle to walk down. They got flower petals to line it as well," Jansen said. "We were fortunate."

Travis added that a family friend was able to make sure Jansen was able to experience a bridal treatment, as they were able to pull together makeup for her and style her hair.

HOW TO WATCH FOX WEATHER

Plus, the concierge became ordained for the couple, and officiated their ceremony. They were even able to have a first dance, as one of the guests played the piano. A professional photographer who was staying at the hotel was on hand to capture the special moments.

The happy couple.

The happy couple.

(Jansen and Travis Putnam / FOX Weather)

"It was just so nice because it was all, I mean, complete strangers that helped us and put this on together for us," Jansen said.

Tags
Loading...