Couple gets impromptu Biltmore wedding amid Helene as stranded guests save the ceremony

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – Hurricane Helene left wide swaths of devastation across western North Carolina, but the spirit of the community wasn't going to allow it to ruin Jansen and Travis Putnam's planned wedding.

The couple had to cancel their initial ceremony at the historic Biltmore Estate just outside Asheville as Helene's torrential rains flooded towns across western North Carolina and triggered deadly mudslides. Instead, they were forced to shelter at the estate.

"It was definitely scary. It was really unexpected," said Jansen Putnam. "We knew that weather was coming in, but we really had no idea how bad it was going to be."

Sheltering at the hotel also prevented them from realizing the extent of the storm damage around them.

Downed trees and power outages ran rampant in the area, including Biltmore Estate. But the estate had a backup generator, allowing Jansen, Travis and the other hotel guests to have power in the lobby and one working elevator.

Given the hazardous conditions around the estate, the couple had to cancel their ceremony and a welcome reception that weekend.

Estate guests pitch in for a memorable ceremony

However, with the disappointing news came a glimmer of hope.

Jansen said one of the hotel staff told her that the other hotel guests trapped by the storm had heard about the wedding cancelation and wanted to organize a ceremony in its place.

Within 3-4 hours, staff and guests at the Biltmore Estate put together an event for Jansen and Travis to celebrate their nuptials.

"The guests had to kind of rearrange the courtyards, so it looked like we had an aisle to walk down. They got flower petals to line it as well," Jansen said. "We were fortunate."

Travis added that a family friend was able to make sure Jansen was able to experience a bridal treatment, as they were able to pull together makeup for her and style her hair.

Plus, the concierge became ordained for the couple, and officiated their ceremony. They were even able to have a first dance, as one of the guests played the piano. A professional photographer who was staying at the hotel was on hand to capture the special moments.

"It was just so nice because it was all, I mean, complete strangers that helped us and put this on together for us," Jansen said.